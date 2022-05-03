It's more 'Big Two' than 'Big Three' now, I don't think Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic will go away any time soon: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have a lot more left to offer despite being well into their 30s. However, Tsitsipas suggested that Roger Federer is no longer a force to reckon with as he once used to be alongside Nadal and Djokovic.

Tsitsipas spoke exclusively to ABC ahead of the Madrid Open campaign, where he was asked if he felt his game was now better equipped to take on Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer.

The Greek responded by pointing out that Federer is no longer as big a threat as his two key biggest rivals. Tsitsipas also believes Nadal and Djokovic will carry on playing for a few more years, highlighting how the two are still in "very good shape."

"Well, now I'd say it's more 'Big Two' than 'Big Three'. And these two, Nadal and Djokovic, are still around, playing very well. In very good shape apparently," Tsitsipas said. "I don't think they will go away any time soon, they are playing well. They are a huge hindrance when I have played against them."

The World No. 5 added that players nowadays have more tactical plans and playing styles to push the likes of Nadal and Djokovic.

"They make the competition very tough," Tsitsipas said. "But we have different weapons that you can fight back with and the innovative playstyles that are coming out now can work in our favor."

The Greek also reckons tennis is benefitting from the fact that players outside of the Big 3 are doing well in Masters 1000 events and also winning them.

"Yes, of course. People really like to see different names," said the Greek. "When you win for so long, people might get tired of it, and when something fresh and different comes along, we see it in other sports, it gives you more options to make a good result."

"They haven't done anything wrong" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian, Belarusian players

Wimbledon recently announced that they would deny entry to Russian and Belarusian players in view of the two countries' invasion and continuous assault on Ukraine. Most players on tour have spoken against the decision.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic spoke out against the decision a couple of times, pointing out that politics should not influence sporting decisions. Rafael Nadal agreed with the Serb in one of his recent press conferences, calling Wimbledon's move "unfair."

When quizzed on the topic, Stefanos Tsitsipas echoed their sentiments, highlighting that Russian and Belarusian players have not actively contributed to the war.

"The affected tennis players do not have control over what is decided," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It is a tricky subject. It's not nice that they don't let you play. They haven't done anything wrong."

