"It's been a crazy year, I'm looking forward to what's ahead" - Emma Raducanu on being adjudged Sportswoman of the Year at the British Sports Awards

Emma Raducanu's historic success at this year's US Open shot her to unprecedented stardom, especially in the UK. The 19-year-old became the first British woman to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy in 44 years, and has since been on the receiving end of plenty of applause and recognition.

The Sports Journalists' Association of the UK recently hosted its annual awards gala - the British Sports Awards. Several of the country's most distinguished sports journalists came together to honor the accomplishments of British sportspeople over the past year.

Emma Raducanu's triumph at Flushing Meadows helped her bag the ultimate prize of the evening - the 'Sportswoman of the Year' award. She was also decorated with the 'The Peter Wilson Trophy' for 'Best International Newcomer'.

"Now over to Sportswoman of the Year and for an extraordinary summer that started to blossom at Wimbledon and completely flourished at Flushing Meadows, it is @EmmaRaducanu," wrote the official handle of the Sports Journalists' Association on Twitter.

The teenager was unable to be present at the gala, but she did send a video message expressing her gratitude. She said it was an honor to receive the award, before adding that she is looking forward to the future after what has been a "crazy" season for her.

"It's an honor to receive such a great award and there has been some incredible past winners so to be a part of this is a really incredible achievement," said Emma Raducanu in her winner's speech. "It's been a really crazy year and such a great journey and I'm just looking forward to what's ahead."

"It felt so good playing at home again" - Emma Raducanu on playing an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall

Emma Raducanu in action at The Royal Albert Hall

On November 28, Emma Raducanu played an exhibition match against good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in front of a packed crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The match lived up to its billing, and Raducanu eventually pulled off a tight 6-3 7-6(3) victory over the Romanian. In a recent Instagram post, the 19-year-old expressed her joy of playing at home and admitted that the atmosphere was "incredible".

"I had an amazing time playing my great friend Gabi at such an iconic venue," wrote the US Open champion on Instagram. "The atmosphere was incredible and it felt so good playing at home again."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee