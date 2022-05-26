"It's great that the people think that I'm going to be No. 1 in the world, but it's a little bit pressure on me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he feels the weight of expectations and gets buoyed down by talks pertaining his chances at being a future world No. 1.
However, Alcaraz did complete justice to the expectations on Wednesday, coming from the brink of defeat, to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the second round of the French Open.
The teenager looked down and out in several instances and even trailed 0-3 in the decider before ultimately pulling through. Fans and viewers hailed the Spaniard's efforts around the globe, with many asserting that he has what it takes to be the next great champion in tennis.
Alcaraz was informed of that detail during his post-match press conference, to which he admitted it was "great" that people rate his quality. However, the world No. 6 revealed that such discussions make him feel burdened even though becoming world No. 1 is one of his long-standing dreams.
"Well, it's great that the people talk about you, think that I'm going to be No. 1 in the world, but of course it's a little bit pressure on me," Carlos Alcaraz said. "But I try not to think about it. Just of course be No. 1 in the world is my dream, my dream since I start playing tennis. So I'm working harder on it, but trying not to think about it."
"I want to play big battles and tough battles against the best players in the world" - Carlos Alcaraz
During the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked if he ever felt his lack of experience and age had ever been a hindrance during Grand Slams.
Acknowledging his youth, the Spaniard stressed that he reckons himself to be a "pretty experienced" player who is not bogged down by big matches or stadiums.
"Well, as you said, I'm still young, but I would say pretty experienced player now. Well, I feel comfortable playing on big stadium, big matches, playing on Grand Slam," said the teenager. "As I said, physically I'm strong. Mentally I'm strong, as well. I think I'm ready to play these kind of matches in these situations, these tournaments. I'm ready, yeah."
When asked if nerves were a factor during his match against Ramos-Vinolas, the teenager responded in the affirmative. He claimed that facing a match point in the fourth set eased his nerves, as he felt that he needed to enjoy the moment.
"Well, you always have nerves in the match, but I think today I didn't be nervous in the match," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Just maybe at the end of the fourth when I had (he faced it) the match point, maybe thought that, well, you are one point, you lose, but just try not to think that I'm in the French Open. I'm trying to enjoy the moment. I think that in the fourth set, and in the fifth, I smile with my team. So I enjoy that battles. I want to play big battles and tough battles against the best players in the world."