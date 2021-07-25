"It's an honor and a big move for Greece" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on becoming first Greek man to win an Olympic singles match since 1924

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. In doing so, the 22-year-old became the first Greek player to win a men's singles match at the Olympics in nearly 100 years.

The last male player from the country to win a singles match in the quadrennial event was Augustos Zerlandis, who progressed to the third round at the Paris Games in 1924.

Speaking to the media following his win over Kohlschreiber, Tsitsipas said he felt "honored" to have achieved such a feat.

"Stats are important. It’s a good thing to know that this happened. I’m a person that’s optimistic and I’m a person that wants more," Tsitsipas said. "It is an honor. It’s a big move for Greece. It’s a big move for this sport in Greece as well and there’s joy in doing that."

Tsitsipas will take on America's Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The Greek was defeated by Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round at Wimbledon lastmonth. The result came as a huge shock as Tsitsipas, who was seeded third, had entered the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

The Greek believes he has learned from his mistakes and hopes to put on a much better display this time around.

"I’ve learned my lessons," Tsitsipas added. "I try and move on better this time. He’s an opponent around my age group and we’re kind of building a rivalry. I’m going to have to raise my level this time."

Fans create the atmosphere in the stadium: Stefanos Tsitsipas on playing behind closed doors in Tokyo

Fans cheer for Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2020 Australian Open

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Japan, the Olympics are being played largely behind closed doors. Tsitsipas believes the absence of spectators robs the stadiums of their atmosphere, but admitted the players would have to find a way to deal with the situation and focus on their tennis.

"People are definitely missing and it is something that creates the atmosphere inside the stadium," Tsitsipas told ERT News. "Unfortunately we will not have them with us but we will play with the conditions we have. All the players have to manage this, to concentrate on our tennis and the rest is coming."

