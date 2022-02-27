"It's incredible to be able to win a tournament like this again at 35" - Rafael Nadal after lifting fourth title in Acapulco 

Rafael Nadal won his third consecutive title of the year in Acapulco on Saturday, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match. With his victory, the Spaniard not only won his fourth title at the ATP 500 tournament, but also extended his unbeaten streak to 15.

During his post-match press conference, Nadal was asked how he had continued to exceed expectations with regards to his career at the age of 35. In response, the Spaniard was his typically modest self, insisting that it was important for him to value whatever he had achieved in his career, since not everyone enjoyed the same privilege as he did.

"There are many people who have a hard time in this world, I can't be angry and not value how lucky I am to be a professional player," he said. "I received this type of education since I was little, values that remain for the rest of your life and that I have grown in. I have had the capacity for self-control even when things weren't going well."

The 21-time Major winner also expressed his gratitude at having made an illustrious career out of one of his childhood hobbies.

"To be honest, nobody is exemplary in every way. We all make mistakes, the important thing is that they are not very big and that they are not repeated," Nadal said. "I really like what I do and we tennis players are lucky. I have made a career from my hobby when I was little, and on top of that I have been very successful."

Nadal was then asked to evaluate his campaign this week in Acapulco, where he didn't drop a single set en route to his 91st career title. In response, the 35-year-old claimed that winning titles at his age was "more valued" than when he was 18, owing to how tough the game can be on players' bodies.

"I'm fine, very happy, I haven't lost a set throughout the tournament and the first two days were fast matches that didn't have much time on the court. Physically I felt very well despite the intense humidity there is in this tournament," he said.

"I've responded well. It's been a long career, when I came the first time everything was new to me and perhaps victories are more valued now than when you're 18. It's incredible to be able to win a tournament like this again at 35."

"I trust that it will be a place where people have good memories of me" - Rafael Nadal on what the Mexican Open means to him

The Spaniard plays a forehand at the 2022 Mexican Open

During the press conference, Nadal had kind words in regards to the Mexican Open, where he has enjoyed immense success. He insisted that the event would always be close to his heart, before expressing hope that his results at the 500-level tournament would be a hallmark of his legacy well after retirement.

"Throughout my career as a professional tennis player there are many tournaments that have left an important mark, and I have incredible memories of this place," Nadal said.

