It's insane how Nadal & Alcaraz play, Carlos is not even the future, he's the present: Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa heaped praise on her compatriots Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in her post-match press conference after beating Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

Badosa was asked for her two cents on the momentum of the Spanish players, given three of them have made it into the second week of the Californian event.

She expressed her delight at being one of the flagbearers of Spanish tennis.

"I mean, today before the match, I was watching here, waiting for the match," Badosa said. "I saw three flags of Spain because there's three matches here that Spanish people are playing. It's amazing. For me it's amazing to be one of them."

Badosa pointed out how Spain has always produced talented players, not counting Nadal, and that Alcaraz was proof of that fact.

"I think Spain, we have amazing players. We always had amazing players, not only Rafa. Now Carlos Alcaraz," she added. "So many good ones. It's super nice to be one of them and be here in the semifinals."

The 24-year-old lavished praise on the teenager's ball-striking ability but ran out of superlatives while speaking about Nadal.

"Yeah, I mean, yesterday I watched Rafa and I watched Carlos. It's insane how they play," she continued. "Carlos, he's not even the future, he's the present. He hits so hard the ball. It's insane. Rafa, I don't have words."

"Carlos Alcaraz is a very nice person, very humble" - Paula Badosa

During the press conference, Paula Badosa was asked if she has had a chance to share all her experiences with Carlos Alcaraz. In response, the defending champion waxed lyrical about the young Spaniard, shedding light on his humble nature.

"Yeah, I mean, with Alcaraz, he's a very nice person, very humble," Paula Badosa said. "That really surprised me because he's very young. When you're, like, so, so good it's difficult to stay humble."

Badosa went on to reveal that she shares a "very good relationship" with Alcaraz and that they speak quite often. She reckons that Alcaraz is on the right path and does not particularly need advice from anyone.

"He's very nice. We have a very good relationship," she added. "We talk a lot. I mean, I don't need to give him any advice because he does everything perfect. I mean, when I was his age, I was doing everything opposite as him, so I think I have to learn from him. But, no, I mean, he's so good, I don't know. He's going to be amazing."

Rafael Nadal moved into the last four of the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday, beating Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash with Nadal.

