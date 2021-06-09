"It's nice I didn't play Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the QFs" - Alexander Zverev after last-eight win over Davidovich Fokina

Alexander Zverev made his maiden Roland Garros semifinals by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday. After the match, the German admitted it was "nice" not to have had to play Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Zverev is in the bottom half of the French Open draw, while both Djokovic and Nadal are in the top half. That means the German cannot face the two former champions before the final.

After his win over Davidovich Fokina, Alexander Zverev was asked whether the prospect of avoiding Nadal and Djokovic had helped him play more confidently in the initial rounds. The German admitted he was glad, but declared that facing someone like Nadal in the final would be even more difficult.

"They are in the same part of the draw because they're No.1 and No.3 in the world. Medvedev is No.2 right now, you've got to respect that," said Zverev in the post-match media interaction.

"Playing a 13-time champion in Rafa Nadal is always very difficult. But in the end, everyone who's going to be in the semifinal deserves to be there because they're playing great tennis. It's nice that I didn't play Rafa or Novak in the quarterfinals. But playing Rafa here in the finals is even worse, even more difficult. But I also got to get there first."

I'm happy with my form so far: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev completed a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals

The sixth seed suffered an early scare at Roland Garros 2021, going two sets down to qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round. However, he made a stunning recovery, winning the next three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.

Alexander Zverev has been in excellent form since then, winning his next three matches in straight sets. The 24-year-old said he's happy with the form he's showcased so far but hopes to build on it ahead of the tougher tests to come.

"I am in the semifinals of a Grand Slam and I've played solid so far. I know that the matches from the semifinals on are not going to get easier," he admitted.

"The opponents there are extremely difficult to beat. So I got to play the same or raise my level even higher to have a chance. But I'm comfotable and happy. For now, it's great to be here."

Alexander Zverev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, after the Greek took out Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the last eight.

