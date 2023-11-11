"It's possible but I don't want to do it" - When Rafael Nadal was unwilling to compare Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after ATP Finals loss

Rafael Nadal did not want to compare Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after his defeat to the latter in the 2015 ATP Finals.

The Spaniard entered the tournament as the fifth seed and won his group with wins over second seed Andy Murray, fourth seed Stan Wawrinka and seventh seed David Ferrer to reach the semifinals.

Here, he faced top seed Novak Djokovic and lost 6-3, 6-3. Nadal heaped praise on the Serb and claimed that all he could do was congratulate the Serb for the next season.

"He was better than me and he deserved to do what he did during the whole season. He played just fantastic. When somebody's doing like this, just the only thing I can do is congratulate him and just wish the best of luck for the next year," Nadal said.

The Spaniard was also asked if it was possible to compare Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer since he played both at their peak. He replied by saying that he did not want to do it despite the fact that it was possible.

"Yeah, it is possible but I don't want to do it. Thank you very much. Have a good Christmas and Happy New Year. See you next year," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal has positive records against both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Grand Slam finals

Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic during Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal leads 5-4 in the head-to-head against both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam finals.

The Spaniard faced Federer in nine Major finals, winning six. The two locked horns in a couple of Australian Open finals, with Nadal triumphing in 2009 while the Swiss came out on top in 2017.

They faced each other in four French Open finals, and the King of Clay won on each occasion. Federer and Nadal faced one another in three Wimbledon finals, with the Swiss triumphing in 2006 and 2007 while the Spaniard won in 2008. They never faced in a US Open final.

Nadal and Djokovic squared off in nine Grand Slam finals, with the former winning five of those while the latter won four. The two faced one another in two Australian Open finals, including their thrilling clash in 2012. Djokovic won that match as well as the 2019 final.

They squared off in three French Open finals, and Nadal won all of them. Djokovic won the only Wimbledon final between the two in 2011.

Nadal triumphed in two of the three US Open finals where he faced Djokovic, in 2010 and 2013. The Serb beat him in the 2011 title clash in Flushing Meadows.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here