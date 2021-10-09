"It's really nice to be healthy again and to compete at this level" - Simona Halep after 2R win over Marta Kostyuk

Former champion Simona Halep battled past Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 7-6(2), 6-1 to advance to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday. After the match, Halep spoke about a number of topics, including her injury concerns, the recent changes in her team, and her wedding last month.

The Romanian, who has struggled with injuries for most of the 2021 season, said she missed competing during her time on the sidelines. She added that it felt "great" to be healthy and back competing at the highest level.

"Always when I come back here, I feel great. It's really nice to be healthy again and to compete at this level," Halep said. "Playing in October here, it's so special. I missed a lot playing tennis at this level this year because I've been injured and many months, I couldn't play matches."

Halep recently split from long-time coach Darren Cahill

Halep also addressed her recent split from long-time coach Darren Cahill. The Romanian admitted it was not easy to end such a prolonged professional relationship, but she was happy with the way things unfolded with Cahill.

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed she still spoke to Cahill, and described him as a "great person" and a "life-long friend."

"With Darren, it was not easy, we've been together six years, great years," Halep said. "He will be my friend forever, he's a great person. We still talk and it's nice to end on tennis relationship this way."

"Many things are happening in my life, but I feel relaxed" - Simona Halep

Halep (L) beat Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Halep has had quite a busy time off the court in the last few weeks. She recently got married to businessman Toni Luruc in her hometown of Constanta.

When asked how she was dealing with her recent life changes, Halep said she was feeling "relaxed."

The Romanian also reminisced about her wedding, saying she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. The 30-year-old said she did not have to "stress" about the ceremony as Luruc handled the formalities.

Halep also revealed that she returned to training two days after her wedding.

Also Read

"It's not easy, many things are happening in my life, actually 'happened' already," Halep said. "But now I feel more relaxed, everything is set, I know what I have to do, how things are. So, it's good"

"My husband took care of the wedding, so I didn't have to stress about the party," she continued. "I just enjoyed it, many people came, my family, my friends, and yeah, two days later, I went to the gym was back very fast."

Edited by Arvind Sriram