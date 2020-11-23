ATP World Tour Finals 2020 winner Daniil Medvedev dominated the tour in November. He did not lose a single match and won titles in Paris and London. Despite beating the world's top 3 players at the season-ending event, the Russian player believes that he is far from being the World No.1.

In Medvedev's view, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer's presence will make his journey 'complicated'.

Daniil Medvedev spoke at length about the number one position in the rankings in an online interview with TASS after his ATP Finals win. He stated that if he is able to replicate his performances in November, it will make the path to the top simpler for him.

"It's still a long way to get to the top of the line [in the ATP World Rankings]. It all depends on me, the more tournaments that I have, like in Paris and London, the more chances I'll get to go to the top of the ATP rankings," Medvedev said.

He added that achieving the number one position in the rankings was a tricky process because someone with 8,000 points could also top the chart, while on some occasions, a player with 12,000 points might fail to attain that rank.

"You have to complete the season better than all the rest to become the World's No. 1, and sometimes, 8,000 points can be sufficient. But on other occasions, 12,000 points is not enough," the 2019 US Open runner-up continued.

It will be more complicated to achieve this aim with Nadal, Federer and Djokovic still playing: Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal held the number one position for four weeks this year.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, popularly known as The Big 3 of tennis, have ruled the sport over the last two decades. The fact that these three players have won 57 out of the previous 69 Grand Slam titles highlights their dominance on the court.

The three players have also kept a stronghold on the top position of the ATP Rankings. Outside the Big 3, only Andy Murray has been able to reach that spot in the last 16 years.

Daniil Medvedev feels that he will find it challenging to fulfill his aim of becoming World No.1 as long as Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic are around.

"However, it will be more complicated to achieve this aim with Rafa [Rafael Nadal], Roger [Federer] and Novak [Djokovic] still locking horns on the courts, but I will try to do my best," he signed off.

Daniil Medvedev recorded his first win over Rafael Nadal in London.

It is pertinent to note that Medvedev is yet to defeat Federer on the tour, while he recently picked up his first win over Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals. He has a 3-4 head-to-head record versus Novak Djokovic. The 24-year-old is currently in the fourth position behind Djokovic, Nadal, and Dominic Thiem.