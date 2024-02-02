Heading into the 2011 season, Novak Djokovic had only one Grand Slam to his name and was almost unilaterally considered the third wheel to Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer. The duo were at the top of the game back then, with the Swiss having won 16 Slams and the Spaniard nine at the time.

2011, however, witnessed the Serb winning the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships, with Nadal taking the French Open. At the US Open that year, Nadal was asked if he was surprised to see Djokovic make such a big improvement all of a sudden -- a question whose premise the southpaw did not agree with.

At his pre-tournament press conference, Rafael Nadal opined that it was "strange" to see journalists talk about Djokovic like he was on the scene out of the blue, when it had been the case that the Serb had always shown fantastic potential.

The Mallorcan added that he was not surpised at the slightest to see Novak Djokovic winning Slams and being the World No. 1, seeing as he was playing extraordinarily well and living up to the promise he had always hinted at.

"For me it's a little bit strange about the people here from tennis [talking] about Djokovic, about his big new improvement. Djokovic was here before, no? Djokovic played fantastic before. He had fantastic potential to be where he is today. He's doing great. He's playing without injuries. He's playing very solid, the mental, the tennis. What he's doing is something very difficult to repeat," Rafael Nadal said.

"For me surprise? I think for everybody surprise see a player that he's not losing. He's only lost two matches during all the year. For everybody surprising, but for me is no surprise that Djokovic is No. 1. For me is not a surprise that Djokovic is able to win Grand Slams, because he's very good. That's not from six months ago," he added.

Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in 2011 US Open final

Rafael Nadal was the defending champion at the 2011 US Open, having beaten Novak Djokovic in the previous year's final to win his maiden title at Flushing Meadows. The pair met once again in 2011 in the final, with the Serb extracting revenge in four sets to win his first title in New York.

In the semifinals, the Serb defeated Roger Federer, before which he took down the likes of Janko Tipsarevic, Nikolay Davydenko and Alexandr Dolgopolov. Nadal, on the other hand, defeated the likes of Andy Murray and Andy Roddick to reach the championship round.

