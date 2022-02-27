"It's truly unbelievable to start the year like this" - Rafael Nadal on winning his 91st career title in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal's title spree continued in Acapulco on Sunday, when he collected his third straight trophy of the season, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The Spaniard didn't drop a set en route to his fourth crown in the Mexican city and is slated to rise to No. 4 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment



#AMT2022 91 and doneThe moment @RafaelNadal locked up his 91st career title, and fourth at Acapulco. 91 and done 💪The moment @RafaelNadal locked up his 91st career title, and fourth at Acapulco. #AMT2022 https://t.co/xworLaTfbh

Nadal boasts a tour-leading 15-0 win-loss record this year, something that hasn't previously transpired in any season of his career. Having been forced to wrap up his calendar prematurely last year due to a foot injury, the 35-year-old's ongoing winning streak is undeniably extraordinary, to say the least.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Rafael Nadal thanked his team and members of his family for their continued support in Acapulco. The 2022 Australian Open champion expressed his disbelief at the kind of success he's gathered in the past couple of months, given that he was on crutches in September.

"Thank you to my team, to my family who have come here," Nadal said. "It's truly unbelievable to start the year like this. A month-and-a-half ago no one would have believed this. Thank you so much for being there at all times, even during times when it felt almost impossible."

Nadal, who won his first title at the Mexican Open back in 2005 as an 18-year-old, revealed that he always felt at home in Acapulco.

"On a personal level, playing here in Mexico is always incredible," he contined. "My fourth title here, my first time was when I was a kid. I have amazing memories everytime I come here. You always make us feel like home."

Tennis TV @TennisTV



2005

2013

2020

2022



Four-time champion



#AMT2022 Spanning the decades2005201320202022Four-time champion @RafaelNadal is both the youngest (18, 2005) and oldest (35, 2022) champion in Acapulco history! Spanning the decades 🏆2005 ✅2013 ✅2020 ✅2022 ✅Four-time champion @RafaelNadal is both the youngest (18, 2005) and oldest (35, 2022) champion in Acapulco history! #AMT2022 https://t.co/CUoItlH3Ny

Having converted four of his five break-point opportunities in the final, the 21-time Major champion was pleased with how he capitalized on his chances against a tricky player in Cameron Norrie.

"It's been a very humid day, very difficult conditions," Nadal remarked. "Norrie is a very solid and tricky player. I had to go through some difficult moments during the match but I was able to advantage when I had the chances. So I'm very pleased. It's a very important title for me so I can't be happier."

"The energy people from Mexico bring to me is unique" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 Mexican Open trophy

Rafael Nadal proceeded to express his gratitude to the organizers of the Mexican Open for investing in the construction of the GNP Seguros Arena, the new venue for the tournament. He emphasized that it's important for tournaments to invest in the development of the sport and create better facilities for players.

"It has always been a very special place," Nadal said of Acapulco. "The energy people from Mexico bring to me is unique so I can't just thank everybody. It's very beautiful to see tournaments growing and investing in your sport. That is very important for our sport and we only say thanks to the organizers here."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala