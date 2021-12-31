"It is tough, there is a lot of competition" - Garbine Muguruza on the state of women's tennis

World No. 3 Garbine Muguruza feels that there is a lot of competition in women's tennis, making it hard to determine who will win any given tournament.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the former Wimbledon champion gave her opinion on a variety of topics.

When asked who would dominate the WTA tour in 2022, Muguruza said that the women's game has become extremely competitive as there is no one player who can dominate like Serena Williams once used to.

"It is tough, there is a lot of competition, each tournament is a little bit that you never know who is going to win. If I am good with myself, I think I am a very difficult opponent to beat," Mugaruza said. "But feeling good I have also lost because the others play very well. There is more competition than ever."

"There is no longer the domination of Serena or something like that, now it is like each player that plays the best that week is going to take it away," the Spaniard said. "Because I also don't see that anyone is regularly winning titles. Out of thirty tournaments this year, almost all of them are different champions."

"Little by little I am gaining a place among the best" - Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza will not compete at the Adelaide International

Garbine Muguruza said she is gradually working towards gaining a place among the best Spanish tennis players of all time, alongside the likes of Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez.

"I think Arantxa is ahead of me and Conchita also has thirty-odd titles," Muguruza said. "There are things in others I lack. I think that Arantxa is still ahead in female tennis players, but I think so, that little by little I am gaining a place among the best."

Muguruza had an impressive season, during which time she won the Dubai Tennis Championships and the WTA Finals. The Spaniard started 2021 ranked 15 but a string of impressive performances saw her end the year as World No. 3.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was initially scheduled to play at the Adelaide International, which kicks off on Monday. However, she has withdrawn from the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Muguruza is on the official entry list for the Australian Open and is among the favorites to win the tournament. The Spaniard reached the final in 2020 and will be looking to go one step further in 2022.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala