×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Italian Open 2019: Women's singles draw analysis

Sagar Ashtakoula
ANALYST
Preview
6   //    12 May 2019, 07:08 IST

Elina Svitolina was the winner of last year's Italian Open
Elina Svitolina was the winner of last year's Italian Open

The main highlight within the women's section of this year's Italian Open draw is the clay court return of one of the game's greatest in Serena Williams - her last game was a retirement in the Miami Open second-round, where she was unable to continue with a knee injury. Other than that, all those who participated in the Madrid Open will feature in Rome and there are likely to be repetitive encounters too.

Top half

Naomi Osaka, who is seeded number one, features in the top half alongside the likes of Kiki Bertens, Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and the Williams sisters. Osaka could potentially face 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, as she's aiming to emerge in the big league after a decent display at Wimbledon last summer, where she lost in the semi-finals.

Osaka could face a tough fight from the former French Open champion, while the possibility of a tussle between the Williams sisters is likely to occur in the second-round. The winner of that might face another American in Sloane Stephens afterwards, which is remarkable given their distinct age difference.

Bottom half

The bottom half of the draw includes last year's winner Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova. Svitolina has been performing fairly well on clay this year but thus far failed to break deep in any of the tournaments and she could face former world number one Victoria Azarenka in an intriguing second-round encounter.

An interesting first-round affair is scheduled between former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and the impressive American Danielle Collins. Although the 25-year-old's talent on clay is yet to be proven, it'll be interesting to see how Wozniacki performs against an intense opponent in her first matchup.

Belinda Bencic, a semi-finalist in Madrid, might have the toughest draw as she faces Anastasija Sevastova in her first-round match. Should she survive and progress another round, she could potentially face Barty. Elsewhere Kvitova - a second seed for this tournament - could face Anett Kontaveit for a quarter-final place, should the pair win their respective knockout matches.

Potential encounters to look out for in the initial rounds are as follows:

  • First Round, confirmed: Caroline Wozniacki vs Danielle Collins
  • Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka
  • Serena Williams vs Venus Williams
  • Belinda Bencic vs Anastasija Sevastova
  • Sloane Stephens vs Johanna Konta

Potential quarter-final matches:

Advertisement
  • Naomi Osaka vs Kiki Bertens
  • Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens
  • Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova
  • Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova

Youth over experience?

In this predicted quarter-final lineup, almost all eight players have been consistently performing well recently - although a lot depends on how some, like Bencic or Serena perform in this tournament.

For example, if Bencic defeats Sevastova and Barty, she could be in for a quarter-final against Kvitova. Should Serena prevail over Stephens, she might face Halep in the last-eight.

The main attraction of the women's draw is just how well this generation of young players have become the sport's torch bearers after their older counterparts almost vanished from tennis completely due to persistent injuries and inconsistency.

Tags:
2019 Italian Open USA Tennis Czech Republic Tennis Serena Williams Elina Svitolina Tennis Schedule 2019 Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions WTA News
Advertisement
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarter Final 2: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
10 Most famous Tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 1: Karolina Pliskova vs Hsieh Su-wei | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova vs Alison Riske, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 2: Petra Kvitova vs Viktoria Kuzmova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
10 all-time Tennis greats and the trophies missing from their cabinets
RELATED STORY
Petra Kvitova attacked: Tennis players who were victims of criminal violence
RELATED STORY
Top 7 World No. 1 male tennis players who have not completed a Career Slam
RELATED STORY
Ivan Lendl and Martina Navratilova: The Father of Modern Tennis was inspired by the Mother of Modern Tennis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us