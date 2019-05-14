Italian Open 2019: Wozniacki retires early in second straight tournament

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 57 // 14 May 2019, 16:30 IST

Danielle Collins played a tough first set but got the win via a retirement by Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki once again gave signs of concern about her career at the BNL Internazionali D’Italia Tuesday. The former World No. 1 had moments where she looked to end things early against Danielle Collins, but stayed in to complete a set before things became too tough.

It was the second consecutive retirement by Wozniacki which handed the American a 7-6(5) win on Pietrangeli Court at the Foro Italico.

The two met for the first time at the French Open last year where the American put together a great fight but let the match get away from her. Things have slightly changed this season with the Dane dealing with her rheumatoid arthritis and suffering a back injury that took her out of the Madrid Open.

She's had very little match practice red clay, which is a concern for her with Roland Garros less than two weeks away.

Wozniacki got off to terrific start against Collins with a break to begin the match. The World No. 12 then held to love, before her game suddenly faded away. Collins responded with a hold to love of her own that got her on the board before she found herself with a break back in the fourth.

The American reeled off five straight games and came within touching distance of grabbing the set. Before serving to stay in the set, the 28-year-old Wozniacki called for the trainer to wrap up her lower left leg.

When the medical timeout was done, Wozniacki came out with a burst of energy to hold serve and keep Collins from ending the set early. The American then held to take a 6-5 lead with Wozniacki again serving to extend the set. She did so with a solid hold that set up the tiebreak, which most knew the Dane could play well in.

The two traded points until the seventh, which is when Collins took control. Opening a three-point lead, the 25-year-old got to three set points; after faltering on the first two, she took the third to seal the set in an hour’s time.

Before she could walk back to her bench for the break, Wozniacki came to the net to shake hands, indicating another retirement.

It was another major disappointment for the Wozniacki camp, and she would have her fingers crossed about regaining her fitness in time for the season’s second Major. Collins, meanwhile, will face Garbine Muguruza next.