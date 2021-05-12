Italian Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori

Date: 13 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori preview

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Italian Open.

Zverev began his year in strong fashion, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before going on to lift the Abierto Mexicano Telcel trophy. The 23-year-old was in spectacular form during his week at Acapulco, winning the tournament without dropping a single set.

Alexander Zverev poses with the Madrid trophy

Although Zverev suffered early exits in his next few tournaments, he made amends by winning his second title at the Mutua Madrid Open last week. The German turned in a comprehensive performance to beat Matteo Berrettini in three sets in the final at the Caja Magica.

Zverev was also in complete control during his Rome opener against Hugo Dellien on Wednesday. The 24-year-old produced a nearly flawless performance on both his serve and return to register a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Kei Nishikori, on the other hand, began his season in underwhelming form, accumulating a 6-7 win-loss record prior to the European clay swing. But the Japanese has turned his fortunes around on the dirt, producing good showings at the Monte Carlo Masters (where he lost to Rafael Nadal) and the Madrid Open (where he beat Karen Khachanov before losing to Zverev himself).

Nishikori was given safe passage to the Round of 16 at the Italian Open on Wednesday, as his second-round opponent Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Kei Nishikori celebrates after beating Alexander Zverev at Monte Carlo

The Round of 16 encounter in Rome is the fifth meeting between the two players, and Alexander Zverev currently leads the head-to-head over Kei Nishikori by a margin of 3-1.

Having said that, the duo have split their two previous claycourt matches. Nishikori beat Zverev in the 2018 Monte Carlo quarters, before the German exacted his revenge last week in Madrid.

Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Although Madrid winner Alexander Zverev is the favorite on paper, he cannot afford to take his opponent lightly. Kei Nishikori was a top claycourter for several years before his career-threatening elbow injury in 2020, and has been a runner-up at two of the three claycourt Masters - Madrid 2014 and Monte Carlo 2018.

Nishikori has displayed the same level of shotmaking in his wins on clay this year. But the Japanese has struggled to maintain his consistency against top players like Zverev.

Alexander Zverev serves in Rome

Zverev has been unloading on his forehand and taking the ball early over the last couple of weeks, which has put his opponents under constant pressure. Nishikori had a first-hand experience of Zverev's power in Madrid; he got blown away on his serve as the German bagged nearly 50% of his return points during the encounter.

Zverev is also on a six-match winning streak at the moment, which itself makes him the hot favorite to win on Thursday. Nishikori could help produce some entertaining points if he stays with his younger opponent in the baseline exchanges, but his serve is likely to be his undoing again.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in two tight sets.