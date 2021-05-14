Italian Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 14 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Andrey Rublev notched up a straight-sets win over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday to book his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Italian Open.

Rublev, who was tested in the opening round against Jan-Lennard Struff, looked much more comfortable in the match against Buatista Agut. He will now be keen to carry the momentum further into the tournament.

Awaiting Rublev in the last eight clash is home favorite Lorenzo Sonego, who pulled off a huge upset by taking out Dominic Thiem in a three-set thriller late on Thursday night.

Lorenzo Sonego

Sonego's win over Thiem wasn't entirely surprising, given that he has been playing solid tennis for quite some time now. The 26-year-old had a strong finish to 2020; not only did he reach a first ATP 500 final in Vienna, but he also scored his first top 10 win (over Novak Djokovic).

Sonego has also raked in a few promising results on the red dirt this year, including a title run in Cagliari. Needless to say, the Italian will be feeling good about his game right now.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Andrey Rublev will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

Andrey Rublev leads Lorenzo Sonego in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian had beaten his opponent in the final of the Vienna Open last year, taking a comfortable straight-sets win on that occasion.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Given his form in recent months and past record against his opponent, Andrey Rublev should enter this contest as the firm favorite. That said, Lorenzo Sonego has been in good touch himself, and could well ask a few questions of the seventh seed.

The Italian made good use of his strengths - a heavy forehand and incredible foot speed - to keep Thiem from feeling comfortable on the court during their third-round encounter on Thursday. He also showcased incredible fighting skills to oust his higher-ranked opponent in the deciding0set tiebreaker.

Against Rublev, however, Sonego faces an even bigger obstacle. Unlike Thiem - who is still trying to rediscover his lost form - the Russian has looked sharp throughout the season so far.

Rublev did drop his opening set against Struff in the first round, but has been much cleaner since. Sonego - who will have very little time to recover from his marathon match against Thiem - might be able to stay competitive for a set or two. But Rublev's power-packed game could eventually prove to be too much to handle for him on Friday.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.