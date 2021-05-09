Italian Open 2021: Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: 10 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Coco Gauff's rapid rise up the rankings has been halted lately, but the American has shown solid consistency this year. The World No. 35's game has gone from strength to strength on all surfaces.

After picking up strong results on hardcourts to start the season, reaching the quarterfinals in Dubai and the semifinals in Adelaide, Gauff started her clay swing in Charleston. The teenager defeated Tsvetana Pironkova and Lauren Davis before bowing out in the quarterfinals against Ons Jabeur.

Gauff is coming into Rome on the back of a hard-fought first-round defeat against Karolina Pliskova in Madrid. The 17-year-old won the first set over Pliskova before losing 7-5, 3-6, 3-6.

Gauff will take on Ukraine's Yulia Putintseva in the first round at the Italian Open.

Yulia Putintseva

Putintseva has had an up-and-down year so far. The Ukrainian failed to reach the quarterfinal stage of any hardcourt event in the first quarter, stumbling from one early loss to another.

She did reasonably well on the green clay in Charleston though, reaching the semifinals after Garbine Muguruza withdrew from the last eight. The World No. 30 then picked up another confidence-boosting win over Nadia Podoroska in the Billie Jean King Cup.

But Putintseva is now on a two-match losing streak, after having bowed out of the Madrid Open in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

The first round encounter in Rome will be the first professional meeting between Coco Gauff and Yulia Putintseva, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Coco Gauff's game suits the conditions in Rome, and she has proven her ability on clay over the last couple of years.

The American has shown equal parts composure and courage when faced with tough situations in the recent past. Her foot speed and creative defense are also big assets on any surface.

Yulia Putintseva has consistent groundstrokes and a well-rounded game herself. She will look to use her forehand to plug away at Gauff's weaker version of the shot, and force errors off that wing.

However, the Ukrainian might not have the variety to hurt Gauff. If the 17-year-old is able to get into a rhythm from the baseline and assume the role of the aggressor, she will likely have the edge.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.