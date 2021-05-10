Italian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Daniil Medvedev will look to put his woeful claycourt form behind him when he opens his campaign in Rome in the lead-up to Roland Garros. The Russian has won just one of his last seven matches on the surface since reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Barcelona Open.

Medvedev was scheduled to start his 2021 claycourt season in Monte Carlo but had to withdraw from the tournament after returning a positive COVID-19 test. The Russian navigated a tough three-set encounter against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round in Madrid before bowing out to Cristian Garin in the next round.

The third seed will look to play himself into form in Rome but faces a tricky opening encounter against his in-form compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

Aslan Karatsev will look to topple Daniil Medvedev.

Karatsev is by far the most improved player on tour in 2021. The Russian took the tennis world by surprise by making a run to the semifinal of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He subsequently won his first tour-level title in Dubai to break into the top 30 of the world rankings.

The World No. 27 started his claycourt season in Monte Carlo, where he lost in the second round. However, the Russian soon made headlines again after he beat World No. 1 and local favourite Novak Djokovic en route to the Belgrade final.

Karatsev comes into his second-round match in Rome after a straight-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Rome will be the first tour-level match between Daniil Medvedev and Aslan Karatsev, so their head-to-head rivalry stands at 0-0.

However, the pair has played each other twice on the indoor hardcourts of Russia at the Challenger level, with Karatsev prevailing on both occasions.

Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Daniil Medvedev may be ranked higher than his compatriot, but his woeful form on clay means he is not necessarily the favourite in this match.

The Russian's flat groundstrokes and hefty serve fail to make an impact on slower surfaces like the one in Rome or on clay in general. He also does not get as many opportunities to use his defensive prowess by redirecting pace from the back of the court.

Daniil Medvedev

Aslan Karatsev, in stark comparison to his compatriot, comes into this match full of confidence. The Russian has been in terrific form this year and has got plenty of matches on clay under his belt.

Karatsev has no qualms playing the role of the aggressor, and his heavy serve and forehand can be a lethal combination against any opponent. The Russian has other weapons in his arsenal, too, as he has solid court coverage and a decent return.

Medvedev is not a bust on clay; his quick foot speed and fighting spirit make him a threat, but given his opponent's form and confidence, the third seed could be in for a tough outing in his Rome opener.

Prediction: Aslan Karatsev to win in three sets.