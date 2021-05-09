Italian Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Diego Schwartzman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 10 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Diego Schwartzman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Preview

Two explosive baseliners will go up against one another at the 2021 Italian Open when NextGen star Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime has had a somewhat disappointing start to his 2021 campaign, suffering a seventh consecutive loss in an ATP final against Dan Evans at the 2021 Murray River Open. The Canadian's fortunes didn't improve much in the next few weeks, as he accumulated an 8-7 W-L record before arriving in Rome.

The World No. 20, though, had a great start to his campaign at the Foro Italico on Sunday. He defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in three tight sets to reach the second round of the 2021 Italian Open.

Diego Schwartzman

Auger-Aliassime's opponent Diego Schwartzman, meanwhile, has had an uninspiring start to his clay season, losing three of his five matches on the dirt so far. Nevertheless, the Argentine will fancy his chances of returning to form at the Foro Italico this week as he did at the tournament last year.

Schwartzman had arrived at the 2020 Italian Open on the back of a shock loss to Serbia's Laslo Djere in the last eight in Kitzbuhel. The Argentine, though, exceeded expectations as he beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals before falling short against Novak Djokovic in the title match.

Diego Schwartzman also reached the semifinals at Roland Garros a week later, where he lost to Nadal, though.

Diego Schwartzman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman leads Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-0 in their head-to-head rivalry. Their only encounter came in the semifinals of the 2020 Bett1Hulks Championship, where the diminutive Argentinian beat Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime boasts great technical attributes such as a powerful serve, an authoritative forehand and a strong defensive backhand. The Canadian is also adept in changing the direction and pace of rallies but has a knack of leaking unforced errors from his forehand side.

Diego Schwartzman, on the other hand, hits his groundstrokes with impressive margins, considering his small frame. The Argentine is also one of the best players in the world from the backhand corner. So Schwartzman can be expected to be on his toes in his cross-court exchanges with the young Canadian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a forehand.

While Schwartzman has sound groundstrokes, his serve is one of his biggest weaknesses; he tends to lose his serve against strong returners.

Nevertheless, the Argentine's baseline solidity and foot speed should keep him in good stead in this match-up. But if Auger-Aliassime can pull the 5' 7" Argentine off the court with his big forehand, he might spring an upset victory over Diego Schwartzman on Monday.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.