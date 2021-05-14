Italian Open 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Elina Svitolina vs (16) Iga Swiatek

Date: 14 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiatek preview

Elina Svitolina turned in a strong performance to oust Garbine Muguruza in the third round of the 2021 Italian Open on Thursday. Svitolina needed only an hour and 16 minutes to close out the match, which saw as many as 11 breaks of serve.

The fourth seed has now set up a quarterfinal clash with reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, who outlasted Barbora Krejcikova in her last match.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek has been made to fight hard for her wins here this week. The youngster hasn't looked the most comfortable on the courts in Rome, but her performance in the match against Krejcikova - where she saved two match points - would have given her some confidence.

Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiatek prediction

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina is a two-time former champion in Rome. She plays a solid counterpunching game that is well-suited to the surface, and should enter the quarterfinal contest as a slight favorite.

The Ukrainian has made a strong start to the tournament this year as well, having notched up a couple of solid wins over big-hitting players like Amanda Anisimova and Garbine Muguruza. She has looked to take control of the rallies and has been more aggressive in her approach, a strategy that has worked well for her so far.

Iga Swiatek herself possesses a power-packed game, but she hasn't been able to maintain the desired level of consistency in her matches this week.

To be able to make a serious challenge for the title, the youngster will have to come up with a significantly improved performance from here on. But that can be a tough ask against someone like Svitolina, who gives very little breathing space to her opponents.

The Ukrainian has been clinical on the big points throughout the week, and if she can turn in a similar performance on Friday, she should be able to come out on top in the end.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in two tight sets.