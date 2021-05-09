Italian Open 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: 10 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

The first round of the 2021 Italian Open will see a mouthwatering clash between 12th seed Garbine Muguruza and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Muguruza - who hasn't played a competitive match since withdrawing from the Charleston Open last month - will be hoping for a positive start to her clay-court season. She could, however, face some stiff resistance from Pavlyuchenkova, who is fresh off a semifinal finish in Madrid this week.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova, a former World No. 13, had an uncharteristically slow start to the season. She recently talked about her poor form over the last 12 months, discussing her knee injury and the changes in the coaching department.

The Russian is now coached by her brother Alexander - also a former professional tennis player - and the partnership is seemingly playing off. Pavlyuchenkova was not only striking clean winners off the ground in Madrid, but was also looking on top of her game tactically.

She will now look to build on her semifinal finish in the Spanish capital by making a strong start in Rome.

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza will be hopeful of a winning return in Rome

Garbine Muguruza leads Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 in head-to-head matchups.

Muguruza lost her only match of the rivalry at Stuttgart 2018. She has scored a few comfortable wins over the Russian since, including a 6-1, 6-2 victory at the Yarra Valley Classic in February.

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Garbine Muguruza will enter this contest as the favorite on paper, given her recent form and record against her opponent. That said, she hasn't played a match on the red clay since late last year, and might need some time to find her footing.

For Anatasia Pavlyuchenkova, the key will lie in getting off to a good start. The Russian usually doesn't take long to find her range on the groundstrokes, and she will need to put her power to good use against Muguruza.

If she can find a way to win points on the Spaniard's serve and get an early break or two, she could force her opponent to overpress.

Pavlyuchenkova will also need to avoid getting involved in too many long baseline exchanges against Muguruza, because that will only help the 12th seed settle into her rhythm.

Pavlyuchnekova will definitely be high on confidence after her strong run in Madrid. However, the 29-year-old will be playing on a much slower court this week, and against an opponent that she has struggled against in the past.

A tight two-set win remains the best bet for Pavlyuchenkova, but she will really need to be at her absolute best - and hope for Muguruza to be off - to emerge victorious in this one.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.