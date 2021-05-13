Italian Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (16) Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 13 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

16th seed Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before ousting America's Madison Keys in the second round of the 2021 Italian Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek seemed to have been caught off-guard by her opponent's clean ball-striking early on. She was made to work hard throughout the duration of the competitive first set, which she won 7-5.

But the Pole grew in confidence as the match progressed, and was able to close out a straight sets win in the end. Swiatek has now set up a rematch with Barbora Krejickova, whom she had beaten at the Miami Open earlier this year.

Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova enters the contest fresh off a big upset win over the fourth seed Sofia Kenin. The Czech delivered an assured performance against a hot-and-cold opponent, and will now be looking to book a spot in her second WTA 100 quarterfinal of the year.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

The second-round match in Miami is the only time that Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova have met on the tour. The Pole took that match in straight sets, and thus leads the head-to-head over Krejcikova 1-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Iga Swiatek will look to take comtrol of the match from the get-go.

Iga Swiatek enters this contest as the firm favorite, given her recent form on clay as well as her past record against Barbora Krejikova.

The 19-year-old was in complete control of the duo's match in Miami, and never looked to be in any real trouble. She will once again step out with an aggressive mindset and look to take control of the match from the get-go.

For Krejcikova, the key will lie in her ability to counter the youngster's powerful groundstrokes. The Czech does possess a lot of variety in her shot-making, but she will need to come up with more than just a few drop shots or defensive slice returns to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.