Italian Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (16) Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Date: 15 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Iga Swiatek turned in a mature performance to get the better of a sub-par Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Saturday morning.

Swiatek - who had to save a couple of match points in her third-round match against Barbora Krejcikova - is now set to take on fellow teenager Coco Gauff in the last four.

Coco Gauff

Gauff has made a decent start to 2021, reaching the last eight or better in four WTA events. The American youngster has shown incredible fighting skills throughout the year and ranks right up there in terms of three-set matches won.

Gauff opened her Italian Open campaign with another marathon win over Yulia Putinseva. She has grown in confidence since then, peaking in her third-round match where she ousted the in-form Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. Needless to say, the youngster will be feeling confident about her game.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Iga Swiatek was able to find her best tennis in the quarterfinal match.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Iga Swiatek didn't start her week in the most convincing fashion, but has managed to find a way to win matches even when she isn't playing her best tennis.

The reigning Roland Garros champion did come up with a much improved performance in the quarterfinal clash though. She was solid in all departments, striking the ball cleanly off both flanks.

The Pole has also made intelligent use of her serve and drop shot to bail herself out of trouble this week. It goes without saying that she will enter the last-four match as a firm favorite.

For Coco Gauff - who will be playing her biggest semifinal yet - there are bound to be some nerves. The teenager has had her fair share of serving woes too, and will need to find a way to eliminate her double faults.

Gauff could well offer some stiff resistance to Swiatek, but if the Pole can find a way to stay strong on serve, she should be able to fend off the American in this one.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets.