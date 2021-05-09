Italian Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 10 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert Preview

The first round of the 2021 Italian Open will see an exciting clash between two fast-rising youngsters - Jannik Sinner and Ugo Humbert - on Monday.

Sinner has played some of his best tennis in the lead-up to the tournament. He made an early exit at the Madrid Open last week, though, and will be eager for a better showing in Rome.

Ugo Humbert

Humbert, meanwhile, has had a difficult time in 2021. Coming off of a breakthrough season in 2020 - where he won his first two ATP titles - the Frenchman has been unable to sustain that imperious form.

The 22-year-old made a few quarterfinals at his home tournaments in February but has only won once in three appearances on the red dirt this season. Against an in-form Sinner on Monday, Humbert will need to come up with an improved performance to beat the young Italian.

Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Jannik Sinner will be keen on moving past the disappointment of his early exit in Madrid last week.

Ugo Humbert leads Jannik Sinner 1-0 in the duo's head-to-head rivalry. The two met in the round-robin stage of the 2019 Next Gen Finals, with the Frenchman winning in four sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Considering the form of the two players on clay this season, Jannik Sinner will start as the firm favourite. Besides making the semi-finals in Barcelona, Sinner has also secured wins against the likes of Andrey Rublev, Albert Ramos Vinolas and Roberto Bautista Agut this season.

Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert enjoys playing an aggressive brand of tennis, scoring several quick-fire points behind his serve. The slower conditions in Rome, though, are likely to favour the Italian, who has a more well-rounded game.

Jannik Sinner's confidence-boosting run in Barcelona should also allow him to play with more freedom from the get-go. If he can show the same level of intensity, the 19-year-old should be able to come through this match rather unscathed.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.