Italian Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details
Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert
Date: 10 May 2021
Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Rome, Italy
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €2,082,960
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.
Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert Preview
The first round of the 2021 Italian Open will see an exciting clash between two fast-rising youngsters - Jannik Sinner and Ugo Humbert - on Monday.
Sinner has played some of his best tennis in the lead-up to the tournament. He made an early exit at the Madrid Open last week, though, and will be eager for a better showing in Rome.
Humbert, meanwhile, has had a difficult time in 2021. Coming off of a breakthrough season in 2020 - where he won his first two ATP titles - the Frenchman has been unable to sustain that imperious form.
The 22-year-old made a few quarterfinals at his home tournaments in February but has only won once in three appearances on the red dirt this season. Against an in-form Sinner on Monday, Humbert will need to come up with an improved performance to beat the young Italian.
Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head
Ugo Humbert leads Jannik Sinner 1-0 in the duo's head-to-head rivalry. The two met in the round-robin stage of the 2019 Next Gen Finals, with the Frenchman winning in four sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert prediction
Considering the form of the two players on clay this season, Jannik Sinner will start as the firm favourite. Besides making the semi-finals in Barcelona, Sinner has also secured wins against the likes of Andrey Rublev, Albert Ramos Vinolas and Roberto Bautista Agut this season.
Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert enjoys playing an aggressive brand of tennis, scoring several quick-fire points behind his serve. The slower conditions in Rome, though, are likely to favour the Italian, who has a more well-rounded game.
Jannik Sinner's confidence-boosting run in Barcelona should also allow him to play with more freedom from the get-go. If he can show the same level of intensity, the 19-year-old should be able to come through this match rather unscathed.
Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.