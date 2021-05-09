Italian Open 2021: Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova

Date: May 10, 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova preview

Madison Keys is set to open her 2021 Italian Open with a first-round encounter against an in-form Karolina Muchova on Monday.

The American began her season with a top-10 win over Belinda Bencic, but has since struggled for match wins. She has made first-round exits at her last three tournaments and will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf in Rome.

Karolina Muchova

Muchova, on the other hand, is fresh off a quarterfinal run at the last WTA 1000 event in Madrid. Playing in just her second tournament since the Australian Open, the 24-year-old eked out wins over the likes of Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari.

Needless to say, Muchova will be feeling good about her game. She plays a well-rounded brand of tennis and could pose trouble for her more experienced opponent on Monday.

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Keys will look to dictate proceedings using her big groundstrokes

Madison Keys leads Karolina Muchova 1-0 in head-to-head matchups. The American scored a straight-sets win in their only prior meeting, which came at the 2019 China Open.

Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova prediction

The duo's past head-to-head notwithstanding, Karolina Muchova will enter this contest as a bit of a favorite. The Czech has looked sharp in the few matches she has played this year and showcased the sort of variety in her game that could trouble even the best.

For Madison Keys, a lot will rely on how well she is serving and connecting on her groundstrokes. She does enjoy playing in Rome, having reached the finals of the tournament back in 2016. That said, her current form fails to inspire a lot of confidence ahead of this match.

Keys will still try and take control of the match using her groundstrokes. But Muchova has done well to hold her own against solid baseliners including Osaka and Sakkari. The Czech can generate a lot of power off the ground and has the variety to back herself up.

If she can continue to bring together all the small elements in her game, as she has done in her last few matches, Muchova should be able to fend off Keys in this one.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets.