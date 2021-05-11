Italian Open 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (17) Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff

Date: 12 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff preview

17th seed Maria Sakkari will lock horns with rising star Coco Gauff on Wednesday for a place in the Round of 16 of the Italian Open.

Sakkari had started her 2021 season on a strong note, reaching the semifinals in three events prior to the clay swing. However, the Greek hasn't managed to replicate those efforts since the tour has shifted to the red dirt.

Having won a total of just three matches in Stuttgart and Madrid, Sakkari arrived in Rome looking to build some momentum ahead of the French Open. Her first match in the Italian capital showed there's still a lot of work to be done, as she struggled mightily before registering a 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 win over Polona Hercog.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, continues to make rapid strides on the tour. The 17-year-old made the semifinals at Adelaide and the quarterfinals at Dubai to start the year, reinforcing her consistency and fighting spirit.

But her desire to constantly improve her game is highlighted better by her run to the Charleston quarterfinals on clay - a surface she hasn't played much on.

In her first-round match at Rome on Monday, Gauff had the tricky Yulia Putintseva to deal with. Not one to give in easily, the Kazakh battled Gauff for nearly three hours before the American pulled off a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win.

That fighting spirit would stand Gauff in good stead against the higher-ranked Sakkari in the next round.

Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Maria Sakkari leads Coco Gauff 2-0 in the head-to-head, winning both their encounters in straight sets.

Their most recent showdown took place on the hardcourts of Abu Dhabi at the start of the season, where Sakkari ran away with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff prediction

Maria Sakkari

This will be a test of stamina as both players are coming off marathon wins in their respective first-round matches at Rome. While Maria Sakkari needed 2 hours 49 minutes to see off Polona Hercog, Coco Gauff battled for 2 hours 57 minutes against Yulia Putintseva.

Sakkari has had the upper hand in their rivalry so far, but both of their previous matches took place on hardcourt. Needless to say, things could see a sea change on the slower clay.

The Greek didn't have a great serving day in her opening round. She managed to get just 52.7% first serves in and committed seven double faults in an error-ridden display. Sakkari was below par even on her return, converting a meager four out of 15 break points.

Those kind of numbers would be a recipe for disaster against someone like Gauff, who is known for her tenaciousness. The American has improved her defense and can move well on the surface, something that aided her in the win against Putintseva.

Gauff's speed and anticipation were in fine working order on Monday, as she chased down many of Putintseva's drop shots. The American also showed off some of her volleying skills, expertly putting away several points at the net.

Gauff seems confident and in the groove right now, and would be fancying her chances of recording her first win over Sakkari.

That said, if the Greek can get her serve going and also cut down on her unforced errors, she might be able to withstand the Gauff challenge. Besides, if there is any hint of fatigue from Gauff, the 25-year-old would automatically have the advantage given that she is the fitter player of the two.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.