Italian Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Magda Linette

Date: May 10, 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Magda Linette preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2021 Italian Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Poland's Magda Linette on Monday.

Kvitova - who is the 11th seed at this year's tournament - hasn't always had the best results in Rome, having never made it past the quarterfinal stage.

That said, she has staged decent runs in her last two clay-court events and will be hopeful of carrying the momentum into this tournament as well.

Magda Linette

Linette, for one, has had a tough start to the new season. The Pole - who was at a career-high ranking of no. 33 just about a year ago - suffered a knee injury towards the end of 2020 and hasn't quite managed to find her form on return.

She has managed to win just one match in her five WTA appearances this year and will need to make significant improvements to stand a chance against Kvitova on Monday.

Petra Kvitova vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Kvitova will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match

Petra Kvitova leads Magda Linette 2-0 in head-to-head matchups. The Czech has won both encounters in straight sets and will be keen to continue her dominance in this fixture.

Petra Kvitova vs Magda Linette prediction

Petra Kvitova has only dropped a total of eight games in her last two meetings against Magda Linette, and given her recent results, she will enter this contest as the firm favorite.

Still, Kvitova cannot afford to take her opponent lightly, especially in the slower court conditions in Rome. Linette is a strong counterpuncher and plays some of her best tennis on the red dirt.

That said, she will have very little time to find her stride against the Czech - who will look to take control of the match from the get-go.

Linette cannot afford to give Kvitova too much time to settle into her rhythm, because there's only so much that the Pole can do to stop her from there on.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.