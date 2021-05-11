Italian Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Vera Zvonareva preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Vera Zvonareva

Date: 12 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Vera Zvonareva preview

Petra Kvitova overcame an error-strewn opening set against Magda Linette at the 2021 Italian Open on Monday, to eventually come through in three sets. After dropping the first set 6-1 to the Pole, Kvitova reeled off 12 of the next 14 games to close out what was a comfortable-looking win in the end.

The Czech is now set to renew her decade-old rivalry with Vera Zvonareva, who took out America's Christina McHale late last evening.

Vera Zvonareva

Zvonareva, a former World No. 2, had made a return to the tour back in 2018 after a near three-year gap on the tour. But it wasn't until late last year that she began to produce some big results.

The Russian ended 2020 with an ITF singles final and the US Open doubles crown to her name. She has managed to follow that up in 2021 with a semifinal at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy - her first at a 500 event in over six years.

Zvonareva has already played a few good matches here in Rome, having come through the qualifiers, and will be keen to carry her momentum into the match on Wednesday.

Petra Kvitova vs Vera Zvonareva head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to take control of the match from the get-go.

Petra Kvitova and Vera Zvonareva have split their six career meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 3-3 deadlock. That said, the duo's last match came at the 2011 WTA Finals; they haven't played each other in the last decade.

Petra Kvitova vs Vera Zvonareva prediction

Petra Kvitova will enter the contest as the favorite on paper. But the 11th seed needed some time to find her range in the first match here, and will need to be wary of her opponent - who already has a few good wins under her belt.

Vera Zvonareva has stepped out with an aggressive intent in all of her matches this week, and she will look to use her smooth groundstrokes and movement to keep Kvitova off-balance on Wednesday. The Russian is better equipped than her higher-ranked opponent at hanging around in rallies, and she will try to use that to her advantage.

That said, a passive approach is unlikely to get Zvonareva over the finish line. Although Kvitova did give away a lot of free points in her opener through unforced errors, she was able to take control of the match once she began connecting on her groundstrokes.

If Zvonareva allows Kvitova that sort of time to settle in, the 11th seed might end up being too strong for the Russian to handle in this one.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.