Italian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Date: 14 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Not before 12 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview

Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev, for the second time in as many weeks, in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

Nadal produced an extraordinary escape in his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov to secure his spot in the last eight. Shapovalov played out of his skin and deservedly took the opening set 6-3. But the 20-time Grand Slam winner fought back from a 0-3 deficit in the second set and fended off two match points at 5-6 in the third before winning the ensuing tiebreak.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, continued his recent renaissance with his very own comeback victory. Zverev freed himself from the shackles of Kei Nishikori, winning the Round-of-16 encounter against the Japanese 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 despite trailing 1-4 at one point in the decider.

Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev have played each other eight times before, and it is the legendary Spaniard who leads the head-to-head by a margin of 5-3.

The pair have met in Rome previously, in the 2018 final, where Nadal won in three rain-interrupted sets. But it is the Geman who was victorious in their most recent match on clay - last week's quarterfinal meeting in Madrid.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Rafael Nadal's unwavering self-belief has been a key factor in his dominance on clay. And the Spaniard needed that in full measure to get past an inspired Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16.

Nadal has now reached at least the quarterfinal stage at all four claycourt tournaments he has played this year. But that is not a particularly impressive stat for the 34-year-old, given how he seeks absolute perfection on the surface.

Zverev will look to inflict another defeat on Nadal and derail the little momentum he has built in Rome. The German power-hitter will likely go back to the basics once again: a big first serve, and a quick aggressive take off the return.

That said, the conditions should favor Nadal here. His defense has been on point in both of his matches so far this week; if he gets his forehand firing on Friday, he should be able to stop the Zverev train.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.