Italian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: 13 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 1)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Rafael Nadal opened his quest for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title with a resounding win over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. Nadal - who had suffered a few surprising losses in the lead-up to the tournament - was able to hold off some inspired play from the Italian to safely book his spot in the last 16.

Awaiting the Spaniard in the next round is another talented youngster in the form of Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov came through a straight-sets win over home favorite Stefano Travaglia in his second-round match.

Shapovalov has had a mediocre 2021 so far, having made it to the last four of just one tournament this year. And while he has scored a few good wins over talented players like Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz, consistency has eluded him.

The Canadian isn't the most comfortable on slower surfaces, but has put up a good showing in Rome this week. He has beaten both his opponents in straight sets, and will be hoping to carry his momentum deeper into the tournament.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Rafael Nadal leads Denis Shapovalov by a margin of 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard has also won the duo's only prior meeting on clay; he dropped just five games in a third-round victory at Rome three years ago.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

There had been a few questions regarding Rafael Nadal's form heading into the tournament this year. However, the nine-time champion came up with an assured performance on Wednesday against one of the tour's most in-form players.

Nadal did struggle against Sinner's big return at the start of the match. But he was successful in making a few quick adjustments - especially on the crosscourt forehand - that helped him neutralize the power being thrown at him.

The Spaniard also improvised with his own shot-making, coming up with a few handy drop shots and solid approaches to keep his opponent off-balance.

Against Denis Shapovalov - who plays a power-packed game that's not much different from Sinner's - Nadal will looking to do more of the same. The Canadian will look to try and dictate the play from the baseline, but he will have to be at his very best to be able to hit past Nadal.

The 34-year-old hardly put a foot wrong on Wednesday, and looked very comfortable out on the court. If he can continue to think as clearly as he did in that match, Nadal could prove to be too strong for any opponent here this week.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.