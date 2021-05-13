Italian Open 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (Q) Federico Delbonis

Date: 14 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Reilly Opelka vs Federico Delbonis preview

America's Reilly Opelka takes on qualifier Federico Delbonis in the most unexpected quarterfinal matchup of the 2021 Italian Open on Friday.

Opelka has had an indifferent start to the 2021 season, which makes his run to the Rome last eight all the more surprising. After a second-round appearance at the Australian Open (where he lost to Taylor Fritz), the American went on a dismal six-match losing streak that encompassed both hardcourt and clay.

lka has, however, turned things around spectacularly in Rome. The 23-year-old has defeated Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Musetti and Aslan Karatsev - all in straight sets - to set up the quarterfinal against Delbonis.

Federico Delbonis at the 2020 Italian Open

Federico Delbonis, unlike his opponent, came into Rome in a decent run of form. The Argentine has a win-loss record of 16-4 on European clay this year, which includes a third-round finish in Madrid.

Delbonis comes into the quarterfinal against Opelka after back-to-back straight-sets wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and David Goffin, and a fighting three-set victory over Karen Khachanov.

Reilly Opelka vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Rome is the first professional meeting between Reilly Opelka and Federico Delbonis, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Reilly Opelka vs Federico Delbonis prediction

With Daniil Medvedev and Diego Schwartzman - two players severely out of form - heading this section of the draw, the quarterfinalists were expected to be wildcards. Even so, a battle between Reilly Opelka and Federico Delbonis is unlike anything anyone would have expected.

The 6'11 Opelka bases his game largely around his serve, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest on tour at the moment. The American has given up just one break of serve so far in Rome, and he can hold his own from the baseline too with his deep and powerful groundstrokes.

Delbonis, on his part, will be brimming with confidence after his incredible run on clay this year. Each of the Argentine's wins in 2021 has come on clay, and his spin-heavy game has shown great results in the Italian capital.

Opelka will look to use his big serve to win easy points, and rain down aces for fun. The American will also try to employ some quick-strike attacks to counteract his opponent's playing style.

Delbonis, however, is better suited to clay, and his movement and return game might just be enough pull him through to the semifinals.

Prediction: Federico Delbonis to win in three sets.