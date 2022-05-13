Italian Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Date: 14 May 2022.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Italian Open.

Top 10 players Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to square off in an exciting semifinal showdown at the 2022 Italian Open on Saturday.

Zverev arrived in Rome on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open. After a first-round bye, the World No. 3 kicked off his Italian Open campaign with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Sebastian Baez in the second round. He then defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5) to register his 100th win at the Masters 1000 level.

Zverev was up against Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals and defeated him 7-5, 6-2 to make the last eight. The German has reached at least the semifinals of all three Masters 1000 tournaments on clay this year. This will be his first semifinal in Rome since 2018, when he made it to the championship round.

Zverev is a former champion at the tournament, having lifted the trophy in 2017, and is now just a couple of wins away from securing his second title.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



2017 Rome champion First in the last four2017 Rome champion @AlexZverev sees off Garin 7-5 6-2 to return to the semi-finals at #IBI22 First in the last four ⚡️2017 Rome champion @AlexZverev sees off Garin 7-5 6-2 to return to the semi-finals at #IBI22 https://t.co/ZA4TjYgK0a

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Italian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas commenced his quest for a maiden title at the Italian Open with a tough three-set win over Grigor Dimitrov in the second round. Karen Khachanov challenged him in the third round as well, but the Greek stepped up his game to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Home favorite Jannik Sinner was Tsitsipas' quarterfinal opponent. The latter raced to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening set, but Sinner soon leveled the score. Both players held serve until the tie-break, which was won by the World No. 5 to clinch the first set.

Tsitsipas went up an early break to lead 3-1 in the second set and secured another break of serve to lead 5-2. Serving for the match, he squandered his first match point and then had to save a break point. Just as the Greek brought up another match point, there was a lengthy delay due to a spectator falling ill.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



gets past home hope Sinner 7-6(5) 6-2 to set up a third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final clash with Zverev 🤝



#IBI22 Into the last 4 at every clay Masters in 2022! @steftsitsipas gets past home hope Sinner 7-6(5) 6-2 to set up a third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final clash with Zverev 🤝 Into the last 4 at every clay Masters in 2022!@steftsitsipas gets past home hope Sinner 7-6(5) 6-2 to set up a third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final clash with Zverev 🤝#IBI22 https://t.co/SfGJ9R3ofN

It took some time to get the crowd under control after that, but Tsitsipas didn't let the delay get to him and closed out the match to win 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 7-4 in the head-to-head against Zverev. The German won their most recent encounter at last week's Madrid Open in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Alexander Zverev +130 -1.5 (+260) 2 sets (-190) Stefanos Tsitsipas -165 +1.5 (-400) 3 sets (+135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Italian Open.

This will be the duo's third semifinal meeting in less than a month. Tsitsipas won their encounter en route to the Monte-Carlo Masters title, while Zverev emerged victorious at the Madrid Open, his first win over the Greek on clay.

While Zverev has made it to the semifinals in Rome without losing a set, two of Tsitsipas' matches have gone the distance. The German seems to be in slightly better form right now. His serve hasn't let him down this week, which has helped him perform better in other aspects of the game.

Both are quite adept at dueling from the baseline, and Tsitsipas approaching the net at key moments in his match against Sinner helped him out quite a bit. A similar approach against Zverev might bring him good results once again.

The Greek also served well in his third-round contest, raining down 10 aces and winning 71% of his first serve points.

The two have developed quite a rivalry over the last few years and this contest is likely to go down to the wire. However, Tsitsipas could edge out his opponent to seal the win and make it into the final.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

