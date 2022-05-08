Italian Open 2022: Alize Cornet vs Simona Halep preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Alize Cornet vs Simona Halep

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alize Cornet vs Simona Halep preview

Halep at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will take on familiar foe Alize Cornet in the opening round of the Italian Open.

The Romanian is slowly working her way back to full fitness after an injury-plagued start to the season. Halep got some matches under her belt in Madrid, defeating the likes of Zhang Shuai, No. 2 seed Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff before falling to eventual champion Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

She will be hoping to get back to winning ways in Rome.

Alize Cornet, meanwhile, made a good start to the season, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals.

She has competed in two clay events this season -- Charleston and Madrid. She was beaten by Anhelina Kalinina in the last 16 in Charleston and by Varvara Gracheva in her Madrid opener.

But the Frenchwoman is a seasoned campaigner and will know just what she needs to do to get her campaign back on track.

Simona Halep vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two players, with Cornet leading the head-to-head 4-1. The Frenchwoman won their only previous meeting on clay, in Madrid seven years ago.

Cornet also defeated the Romanian at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Simona Halep vs Alize Cornet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total sets Simona Halep -750 (5.75) -125 2 sets ( 1.26) Alize Cornet +475 (1.73) -110 3 sets (3.50)

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM

Simona Halep vs Alize Cornet prediction

Clay is Halep's favorite surface, but she might have a tough time beating Cornet, against whom she has struggled in the past.

Transitioning from defense to attack is the strongest feature of Halep's game and her speed and movement enable her to extend the rallies and grind down her opponents.

Cornet is similar to Halep in many ways. She too has tremendous shot tolerance and likes to engage in prolonged battles from the baseline.

Given the similarities in their playing styles, this match could feature a number of lung-busting rallies and very few outright winners.

Halep has historically struggled against Cornet, but she is in much better form than the Frenchwoman and will fancy her chances in Rome.

Pick: Halep to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram