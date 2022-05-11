Italian Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Jessica Pegula.

Date: 12 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Italian Open.

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 11 Jessica Pegula in the third round of the 2022 Italian Open on Wednesday.

After a runner-up finish at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, it appeared as if Sabalenka's title defense at the Madrid Open would go well. However, she was pitted against Amanda Anisimova in the first round, a player she had lost all three of her previous matches to. Sabalenka couldn't manage to defeat the American again as Anisimova defeated her 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

After a first-round bye at the Italian Open, Sabalenka was up against Zhang Shuai in the second round. She played her best match of the year so far to completely outclass her opponent and defeat her 6-2, 6-0 in under an hour. A commanding win is perhaps what was required to feel motivated and confident going forward.

wta @WTA



No. 3 seed Quick day at the officeNo. 3 seed @SabalenkaA is through to R3 Quick day at the office 💼No. 3 seed @SabalenkaA is through to R3 👉 https://t.co/oyGs6K2yqN

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Jessica Pegula recently achieved the best result of her singles career with a runner-up finish at last week's Madrid Open. She defeated players like 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 Canadian Open winner Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi to reach the final. However, Ons Jabeur defeated the American 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.

wta @WTA



Jessica Pegula outlasts Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advances to the second round!



#IBI22 Pegula pushes throughJessica Pegula outlasts Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advances to the second round! Pegula pushes through ➡️🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula outlasts Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advances to the second round!#IBI22 https://t.co/BhJjEHXQ6A

Pegula kicked off her Italian Open campaign with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Liudmilla Samsonova. She was up against Anhelina Kalinina in the second round, who made the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open last week. However, the Ukrainian withdrew due to an upper back injury, giving Pegula a walkover into the next round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Sabalenka leading the head-to-head 2-1. She won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Madrid Open in straight sets. Both of the Belarusian's wins against Pegula have come on clay.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Aryna Sabalenka -135 +1.5 (-350) 2 sets (-190) Jessica Pegula +105 -1.5 (+220) 3 sets (+135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Italian Open.

While Sabalenka does have a winning record against Pegula, the latter has been more consistent this year and has momentum on her side.

Sabalenka's lukewarm results this year can be attributed to her serving woes. However, her serve was firing on all cylinders during her second-round win in Rome, with Sabalenka serving six aces, a single double fault and 80% of points won on first serve.

Pegula was off to a slow start in her opening round against Samsanova, but regrouped rather quickly to stage a comeback win after losing the first set. She was a quarterfinalist in Rome last year and her recent run in Madrid will have her brimming with confidence as well.

While Pegula hits her groundstrokes with considerable power, it still pales in comparison to Sabalenka's. The Belarusian is one of the hardest hitters on tour, often overwhelming her opponents with her raw power. However, her aggressive brand of tennis often leads to several unforced errors, which has cost her several matches.

If Sabalenka's serving woes return to haunt her yet again, her game will be at risk of falling apart. Getting past Pegula, who's relatively competent in all aspects of the game, will be tough if the Belarusian isn't at her best.

Pegula's consistent results and recent form point to her winning this contest, but if Sabalenka is indeed back to her best, she could emerge victorious as well.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.

