Italian Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber

Date: 9 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber Preview

Coco Gauff will be keen to start off her Italian Open campaign strongly.

Fourteenth seed Coco Gauff will take on former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday. The American started her campaign with a last-16 run in Adelaide International 1. She followed that by reaching the Adelaide International 2 semifinals, losing to eventual champion Madison Keys despite being a set up.

Gauff suffered first-round exits at the Australian Open and in Dubai before reaching the Qatar Open quarterfinals. The teenager then reached the third round in Indian Wells and the fourth in Miami.

After being eliminated in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Gauff entered the Madrid Open as the14th seed. She thrashed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round before fighting off Yulia Putintseva to reach the last 16, losing to Simona Halep in straight sets.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31).



#MMOPEN Simona Halep tallies her 30th win in Madrid, defeating Coco Gauff 64 64 to advance to the quarterfinals.The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31). Simona Halep tallies her 30th win in Madrid, defeating Coco Gauff 64 64 to advance to the quarterfinals. The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31). #MMOPEN https://t.co/Gr1FWZ33qy

Kerber, meanwhile, has had a torrid 2022 campaign so far. She suffered early exits at the Australian Open and Qatar. She won her first match of this year against Zheng Qenwin at Indian Wells. Kerber reached the last 16 there, lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in three sets.

The 34-year-old then lost in the first round in Miami (Naomi Osaka) and Stuttgart (Anett Kontaveit).

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan

comeback complete



Anett Kontaveit gets the win over Kerber 3-6 6-4 6-4 and moves on to R2 to face Alexandrova



21 INDOOR WINS IN A ROW job donecomeback completeAnett Kontaveit gets the win over Kerber 3-6 6-4 6-4 and moves on to R2 to face Alexandrova21 INDOOR WINS IN A ROW job done ✅comeback complete ✅🇪🇪 Anett Kontaveit gets the win over Kerber 3-6 6-4 6-4 and moves on to R2 to face Alexandrova21 INDOOR WINS IN A ROW https://t.co/1kY9KAKlFF

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Gauff and Kerber. They first locked horns in the fourth round of last year's Wimbledon, which the German won 6-4, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -250 -3.5 (-135) Over 20.5 (-125) Angelique Kerber +180 +3.5 (-105) Under 20.5 (-110)

All Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the favourite, given her superior form. The American has won ten of her 18 matches in 2022 compared to Kerber's 2 of 9.

Kerber does not have a very good record on clay, having won 83 of her 147 matches. Apart from 2015 and 2016, the German has not fared well on the surface. In fact, she has won only 17 of 39 matches on clay since 2017.

Gauff, meanwhile, has won 18 of 25 matches on the red dirt. She had some good results on the surface last season, including reaching the semifinal in Rome and quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

The American is a powerful hitter and will look to be aggressive from the start. Kerber will look to use her counterpunching to counter her younger opponent. The German will have to use all her experience to emerge victorious.

Neither Gauff or Kerber have been particularly impressive this season. However, the American should come out on top and reach the second round.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

Edited by Bhargav