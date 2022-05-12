Italian Open 2022 Day 5: Men's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Day 5 of the Italian Open will see last year's finalists Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action as they look to book their spots in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Spaniard will take on Denis Shapovalov while the World No. 1 will be up against Stan Wawrinka. Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev will face Alex de Minaur while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces off against Karen Khachanov. The likes of Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Thursday.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us in the last 16, let’s take a look at the odds and predictions for the major fixtures on Day 5 of the Italian Open.

ATP Tour @atptour

in Rome



Djokovic v Wawrinka

Giron v Auger-Aliassime

Nadal v Shapovalov

Brooksby v Ruud

Krajinovic v Sinner

Khachanov v Tsitsipas

Garin v Cilic

De Minaur v Zverev



Novak Djokovic (-1600) vs Stan Wawrinka (+800) Prediction

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on a familiar opponent in Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 of the Italian Open. This will be the 26th meeting between the two and their first since the 2019 US Open.

Djokovic had little trouble beating Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2 while Wawrinka had to dig deep to defeat Laslo Djere in a match that lasted 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Given the Serb's current form, he should be able to get the better of the Swiss and reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets (-410) via Oddschecker.

Rafael Nadal (-900) vs Denis Shapovalov (+550) Prediction

Rafael Nadal will once again face Denis Shapvalov in the last 16 of the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov will lock horns in Rome a year after their scintillating match in the Italian capital at the very same stage, the last 16. The Spaniard had to save two match points in the decider to beat the youngster.

Rafael Nadal started this year's Italian Open brilliantly with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over John Isner. Shapovalov beat Lorenzo Sonego and Nikoloz Basilashvili to get to the third round.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two players with the King of Clay leading 4-1 in their head-to-head.

While the duo played a tough five-setter at this year's Australian Open, there's a good chance Nadal could beat the Canadian by a more comprehensive scoreline in Rome.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets (-290) via Oddschecker.

Alexander Zverev (-425) vs Alex de Minaur (+290) Prediction

2017 Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev takes on Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The German looks in good form after reaching the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev beat Sebastian Baez in 7-6(3), 6-3 to advance to the last 16 while De Minaur reached the third round with straight-sets wins over Dusan Lajovic and Tommy Paul.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two, with Zverev leading their head-to-head 5-1. De Minaur can give the 25-year-old a tough fight but the German will likely overpower his opponent from the baseline and cause trouble with his serve.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets (+300) via Oddschecker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-450) vs Karen Khachanov (+310) Prediction

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Karen Khachanov in what will be the fifth meeting between the two players. Both will be entering the match on the back of hard-fought wins in the previous round. Tsitsipas had to overcome Grigor Dimitrov in 2 hours and 39 minutes while Khachanov beat 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

While Khachanov has a solid game, his tactics and point construction have caused him to falter. Against a crafty player like Tsitsipas, Khachanov will have to raise his level significantly to stand a chance. The World No. 5 is a much better clay-court player than the Russian and should be able to maintain his perfect win record against him.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets (-155) via Oddschecker.

