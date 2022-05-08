Italian Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,008,725.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic Preview

Deigo Schwartzman at the 2022 Barcelona Open

Twelfth seed Diego Schwartzman will take on World No. 32 Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open on Monday.

Schwartzman has enjoyed considerable success on clay this year. In February, he made consecutive finals at the Argentina Open (lost to Casper Ruud) and the Rio Open (lost to Carlos Alcaraz). At the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Argentine reached the quarterfinals. He was the only player to take a set off eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Schwartzman then made the Barcelona Open semis (lost to Pablo Carreno Busta) before withdrawing from Estoril citing fatigue. At the Madrid Open, he beat Benoit Paire in three sets. However, he was completely outclassed by Grigor Dimitrov in the second round. losing 6-0, 6-3. He'll look to return to winning ways in Rome.

Miomir Kecmanovic, meanwhile, has made considerable improvements to his game, reflecting in his results this year. Starting at the Rio Open in February, he has reached the quarterfinals at six straight tournaments, four of which were on clay. His best result during this period was a semifinal appearance at the BMW Open in Munich.

Kecmanovic, though, suffered an early loss at the Madrid Open. He started with a straight-set win over Alexander Bublik but lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets, despite breaking the Spaniard's serve twice in the second set.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic Head-to-Head

The two have faced off twice before, with Schwartzman leading 2-0 in their head-to-head record. The Argentine won their last meeting in the Buenos Aires semis. Both of their matchups have come on clay.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic Odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman -155 +1.5 (-375) Over 22.5 (+100) Miomir Kecmanovic +120 -1.5 (+250) Under 22.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Both have played quite well in the last few weeks and will be eager to put their disappointing Madrid losses behind them.

Schwartzman is a former finalist at the Italian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the title round in 2020. Kecmanovic, meanwhile, is still to win a set in Rome, losing in the first round in straight sets in his two previous appearances.

Schwartzman, who usually excels in return games, failed to do so in his loss in Madrid. He was also under pressure during his service games, leading to a lopsided loss. If he fails to make any inroad on the Kecmanovic serve, a similar result could ensue.

Schwartzman is a skilled player on clay. His consistent groundstrokes, excellent court coverage and steady baseline game make him a threat. The conditions in Rome are also conducive to his game. Engaging in long baseline rallies with the Argentine won't suit Kecmanovic, as Schwartzman is likely to come out on top in those exchanges.

The Serb should look to mix things up and not give the World No. 15 any rhythm or pattern to get used to. It's likely to be a closely contested match, but Schwartzman's superior experience and success on clay gives him an edge.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.

Edited by Bhargav