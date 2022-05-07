Italian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu's projected opponents as per the draw

Emma Raducanu is all set to make debut at the Italian Open on May 9. Raducanu, who is seeded 10th in this year's tournament, will be playing in just her third professional clay-court tournament. The draw has awarded very little breathing room for the youngster, who is set to play fellow US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

The path does not get any easier for Raducanu, who will be expecting tough competition from a packed field, possibly facing Naomi Osaka in the second round. With main draw matches set to begin on Monday, here is a look at Raducanu's projected opponents as per the draw.

Emma Raducanu's 1st round opponent - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Raducanu will open her campaign against fellow US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who made her comeback from injury at the Stuttgart Open earlier this year.

The Canadian, who reached the second round in her first tournament back, has shown quick signs of improvement as she already has a top-10 win to her name. Playing in just her fourth match of the year, she beat Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 in Madrid. She will be looking to build on her run in the Spanish capital and with her well-rounded game, could well give Raducanu a run for her money in their first-ever meeting.

Emma Raducanu's 2nd round opponent - Naomi Osaka/Sara Sorribes Tormo

Naomi Osaka (L) and Sara Sorribes Tormo

If Raducanu is to come through her opening round test, another Grand Slam champion could be waiting for her in the next round. The Brit is set to take on the winner of Naomi Osaka-Sara Sorribes Tormo's first-round encounter.

Under normal circumstances, Osaka would be a heavy favorite to come through her match against Sorribes Tormo. However, the Spaniard showed the world her claycourt porwess by ousting the Japanese in straight sets at the Madrid Open and she will be eyeing a repeat of the result. Both Osaka and Sorribes Tormo will be first-time matchups for Raducanu.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg In Rome, Naomi Osaka gets a first round rematch against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who routed her in Madrid.



Winner faces winner of another spicy R1:



Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu In Rome, Naomi Osaka gets a first round rematch against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who routed her in Madrid. Winner faces winner of another spicy R1:Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu

Emma Raducanu's likely 3rd round opponent - Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart.

Raducanu is projected to meet fifth seed Anett Kontaveit in the third round of the Italian Open. The Estonian, who made a splendid start to the season, is yet to find her footing on clay as she has only played a handful of matches on the surface.

Kontaveit beat the likes of Angelique Kerber and Ekaterina Alexandrova in Stuttgart before falling short against Aryna Sabalenka. An aggressive baseliner who does not give away too many free points, she will be a tough test for the Brit.

Emma Raducanu's likely quarterfinal opponent - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart.

A win in the third round could see Raducanu take on World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in a rematch of their Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinal.

The Pole took that encounter 6-4, 6-4, but was tested by Raducanu's tenacity. The Brit erased leads in both sets in her Stuttgart loss, but lacked extra focus and tactical foresight to make Swiatek pay for her let-ups. She could, however, use the experience of having played the World No. 1 recently and channel that into a stronger performance.

Emma Raducanu's likely semifinal opponent - Aryna Sabalenka/Simona Halep/Danielle Collins

Aryna Sabalenka lies in wait in the semifinal.

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka could possibly be the Brit's semifinal opponent in Rome. The 23-year-old has been a bit of a hit-and-miss this season, but her run to the final in Stuttgart should have given Sabalenka a much-needed confidence boost.

Raducanu also has a slight chance of playing childhood idol Simona Halep, who is also in the top half of the draw. The Romanian is in a tough section of the draw, led by Danille Collins, but has shown promise in the few matches that she has played on the red dirt this year. All first-time match-ups, Sabalenka, Halep and Collins come with their unique set of problems for the Brit, who's slowly finding her footing on claycourt.

Emma Raducanu's likely opponent in the final - Paula Badosa/ Maria Sakkari

Puala Badosa is the 2nd seed.

An encounter against second seed Paula Badosa is on the cards for Emma Raducanu if the Brit is to come through her half of the draw. Coincidentally, the only time the two have played before was at the quarterfinals of a W25 event in 2019 at Bolton and could only manage three games against the second seed of the tournament.

The two, however, have come a long way since and fans can expect a blockbuster final. To ensure that, however, Badosa will need to navigate past the likes of Maria Sakkari, Garbine Muguruza and last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Sakkari and Raducanu played in the semifinals of the US Open last year, with the Brit winning in straight sets. A match-up on claycourt could possibly favor the Greek player, who is vastly more experienced on the surface.

