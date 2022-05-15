Italian Open 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (9) Ons Jabeur

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Date: 15 May 2022.

Match Timing: 1:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. GMT, 4:30 p.m. IST

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview

Iga Swiatek will aim to win her fifth title of 2022

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on ninth seed Ons Jabeur in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday. The Pole has won 36 out of 39 matches this season so far and is on a 27 match winning streak.

Swiatek started 2022 with semifinal runs at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open, losing to Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins, respectively. After losing in the last 16 of the Dubai Tennis Championships to Jelena Ostapenko, the 20-year-old's winning run began as she won the Qatar Open by beating Anett Kontaveit in the final.

She followed this up by completing the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami. Swiatek then won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

After missing out on the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Pole entered the Italian Open as the defending champion. She started the tournament by thrashing Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-0 and then beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1 in the last 16 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the World No. 1 defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-6(2), 6-0. Swiatek then beat Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final of the Italian Open.

Internazionali Bnl @InteBNLdItalia



wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop



Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1



#IBI22 | #tennis Back-to-back Iga!wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop @iga_swiatek Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 Back-to-back Iga! 👏🚀2️⃣7️⃣ wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop @iga_swiatek?Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1#IBI22 | #tennis https://t.co/VO2t4GubpX

Jabeur has won 24 out of 31 matches in 2022, starting the season with a run to the quarterfinals of the Sydney International. She also reached the last eight of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open before losing to Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit respectively.

After crashing out of the Indian Wells Open in the second round, the Tunisian reached the last 16 of the Miami Open. Jabeur reached her first final this year at the Charleston Open but lost to Belinda Bencic. The 27-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix but lost to Paula Badosa in three sets.

Jabeur then won the biggest title of her career by winning the Madrid Open, where she beat Jessica Pegula in the final.

The 27-year-old entered the Italian Open as the ninth seed and started the competition by beating Sorana Cirstea in the first round. She followed this up by triumphing over Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-2. Another straight-sets win over Yulia Putintseva saw her reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Here, she came back from a set down to beat fourth seed Maria Sakkari. Jabeur was up against Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals and won the first set 6-4. However, the Russian took the second set 6-1 and had a match point in the third. Jabeur pulled a gritty comeback to win the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach her second successive WTA 1000 final.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Ons Jabeur in the last 24 hours:



Down 61 52 to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals, won 16 75 6-0.



Down match point to Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals, won 64 16 75.



Jabeur now 21-0 this season when she wins the 1st set. Ons Jabeur in the last 24 hours:Down 61 52 to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals, won 16 75 6-0.Down match point to Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals, won 64 16 75.Jabeur now 21-0 this season when she wins the 1st set. https://t.co/21e6GABgow

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between Swiatek and Jabeur with the latter leading the head-to-head 2-1. The first match between the two took place in the first round of the Washington Open in 2019, which Swiatek won in three sets.

However, Jabeur beat the Pole in the next two encounters between them, both of which took place last year. Victory for Swiatek will see her win a fifth consecutive title and her fourth WTA 1000 title this season. If Jabeur wins, she will win her second WTA 1000 title.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -500 -5.5 (-135) Over 19.5 (-110) Ons Jabeur +375 +5.5 (-105) Under 19.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Swiatek's incredible run of form sees her enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win. The Pole has been sensational this season so far and has won 27 matches on the trot.

Jabeur, however, cannot be written off with her current run of form. The Tunisian has a pretty impressive record on clay, winning 30 out of 36 matches on the surface since 2021.

Swiatek's topspin-heavy shots from both wings, court coverage and her serve make her a formidable competitor. The 20-year-old will look to dictate the play from the baseline from the very first shot.

Jabeur is a powerful player and will look to disrupt the Pole's rhythm using her slices and drop shots. The Tunisian will have to be at her strongest and cannot afford to make any errors against an opponent who hasn't stepped a foot wrong in a long time.

Jabeur has produced some brilliant tennis lately, but it's hard to imagine anyone beating Swiatek, who seems to have hit another gear in Rome. The Pole has bageled or breadsticked (6-0 or 6-1 set) each of her opponents in the second set to reach the final. She should be able to win the match and win her fifth straight title of 2022.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan