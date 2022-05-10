Italian Open 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (8) Garbine Muguruza vs (Q) Yulia Putintseva.

Date: 11 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

World No. 10 Garbine Muguruza will square off against qualifier Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the 2022 Italian Open on Wednesday.

After she won the WTA Finals at the end of 2021, a lot was expected from Muguruza this year. However, the Spaniard has struggled throughout the season so far. She has managed to win consecutive matches at only one tournament in 2022: the Qatar Open in February.

Muguruza suffered an injury following her loss at the Indian Wells Open before returning to action at the Madrid Open. She made a winning start to her clay season, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. However, she suffered a crushing 6-3, 6-0 loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Muguruza has underperformed in Madrid in the past, so an early loss there wasn't too surprising. However, she has done rather well in Rome, having reached the semifinals on three occasions. The Spaniard will be eager to replicate her past results with Roland Garros right around the corner.

Yulia Putintseva at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Yulia Putintseva's highlight of the clay season so far has been a semifinal showing at the Istanbul Cup. However, she couldn't make the most of her momentum from that display as she lost to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Madrid Open.

At the Italian Open, Putintseva's low ranking meant she had to compete in qualifying first. She had no trouble dispatching Storm Sanders, winning 6-1, 6-1. The Kazakh staged a comeback to defeat Ana Konjuh 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and book her spot in the main draw.

Putintseva then prevailed in a tough three-set encounter as she saved two match points to defeat Kaja Juvan 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round.

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Muguruza leads Putintseva 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2021 Charleston Open after the former World No. 1 retired in the second set due to an injury.

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Garbine Muguruza -155 +1.5 (-375) Over 20.5 (-145) Yulia Putintseva +120 -1.5 (-250) Under 20.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Muguruza's accomplishments would mark her as the favorite heading into this contest, but her form this year has been less than stellar. This could be an excellent opportunity for Putintseva to even their rivalry and score her first win over a top 10 player in three years.

In her previous match, Muguruza hit eight winners compared to 18 unforced errors. She also failed to capitalize on the break point chances she had, going 0/6 in that department. The Spaniard's shotmaking also looks less confident these days. But when hit with authority, her backhand has proved to be too much for her opponents to handle on most occasions.

Putintseva will be feeling condifent about her chances, especially after how she performed in the first round. She dug deep and held her nerve to save match points. The Kazakh used plenty of perfectly timed drop shots to win points and could repeat that tactic against the two-time Grand Slam champion hoping for similar results.

While Muguruza's current form is a cause for concern, her inconsistency is nothing new. She often follows up a string of bad results with by a deep run in a tournament and it's only a matter of time before she starts playing well.

Clay is also Muguruza's favored surface and the Italian Open and Roland Garros are her favorite tournaments. Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising to see her return to winning ways against Putintseva.

Pick: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra