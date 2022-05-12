Italian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Date: 13 May 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Bianca Andreescu will clash in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday. It will be a battle between two of the game's brightest young stars.

Swiatek, of course, is now the planet's best player with her flawless run over the past few months. The World No. 1 has collected titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart to enter the Italian Open on a 23-match winning streak.

She added a further couple of victories in Rome this week to extend it to 25, making it the longest streak since Serena Williams won 27 in a row in 2015.

The 20-year-old Pole, however, didn't have it all going her way on Thursday. In fact, she quickly found herself in a 0-3 hole against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka during their third-round face-off.

But, as has been the case of late, Swiatek didn't let the deficit deter her. She showed copious amounts of self-belief to pull herself back into the opening set and stave off some stiff resistance from Azarenka to complete a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Bianca Andreescu, meanwhile, has been smoothly stringing together wins since her comeback from a six-month hiatus to address her mental health struggles.

After pre-quarterfinal appearances in Stuttgart and Madrid, the 21-year-old Canadian has now gone a step further to reach the last eight in Rome. This is also the 2019 US Open champion's biggest quarterfinal on clay.

Andreescu dropped her serve just once in a brilliant performance against last year's semifinalist Petra Martic on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 third-round win on Thursday.

José Morgado @josemorgado Bianca Andreescu beats Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first QF in a year, biggest since Miami 2021.



Likely to be the most dangerous unseeded player in Paris, unless she wins Rome. Bianca Andreescu beats Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first QF in a year, biggest since Miami 2021.Likely to be the most dangerous unseeded player in Paris, unless she wins Rome.

The World No. 90 will now be eager to continue her memorable Rome debut with a win against the defending champion on Friday.

Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Swiatek and Andreescu haven't squared off on the tour so far, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Iga Swiatek strikes the ball at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

This match has all the makings of a blockbuster affair. Andreescu might be ranked 89 places below the Pole, but will pose a different kind of challenge altogether.

For one, Andreescu doesn't rely on power alone to outhit her opponents. She uses smart tactics and variety to rob her opponents off their precious rhythm before striking a blow.

The Canadian's serve, too, has held up well on clay. Against Martic, Andreescu served four aces and landed 72% of her first serves. She also saved six of the seven break points she faced while converting three of the four break points she earned.

If Andreescu storms out of the blocks with a superb display on serve, it could make things difficult for Swiatek. The Pole struggled on her own serve against Azarenka, coughing up three double faults and conceding three breaks of serve in the opening set.

A repeat of those disappointing numbers could see the top seed have yet another slow start and put her in serious trouble.

However, Swiatek believes in herself now way more than before. She has learned to choose her moments well over the past few months and knows when to pull the trigger. Even if she takes time to find her rhythm, she should have enough confidence to pull through in the end.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra