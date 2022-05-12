Italian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Victoria Azarenka

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Date: 12 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: Not before 1:00 pm local time, 11:30 am GMT, 7 am ET, 4:30 pm IST

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka will clash in a blockbuster battle between the current and former World No. 1s at the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Since her second-round exit from Dubai in February, Swiatek has remained unbeaten. The irrepressible Pole has now won 24 matches in a row, including titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old pulled out of last week's Madrid Open to rest and recuperate for the rest of the clay season. Returning to action in two-and-a-half weeks, she showed hardly any rust in her second-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Rome on Wednesday.

The defending champion tallies her 24th consecutive win, defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 63 60.



No.1 Iga Swiatek is up and running in Rome. The defending champion tallies her 24th consecutive win, defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 63 60. Swiatek has tallied 9 bagel sets on tour in 2022 (12 including BJK Cup). No other player has more than 4. #IBI22

Swiatek dropped her serve a couple of times in the first set before pulling away to a 6-3, 6-0 win.

With the victory, the defending champion is now on a seven-match winning streak in the Italian capital, which she would like to extend when she meets Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Azarenka, meanwhile, started the season in fine fashion, reaching the quarterfinals in Adelaide and the round-of-16 at the Australian Open. But since then, she has struggled due to persistent injuries and a lack of consistency.

Having arrived in Rome with a 10-6 win-loss record for the season, the two-time Major winner is looking to regain her confidence at a tournament where she has been the runner-up before.

Azarenka started her Italian Open champaign on Monday with a 6-3, 6-0 thrashing of Viktorija Golubic. The 16th seed was equally impressive in the second round on Wednesday in her 6-2, 6-4 win over Camila Osorio.

Azarenka: "Swiatek is pretty dominant right now. We had a really good match in Adelaide, so it will good for me to see how I match up agianst her. Clay is definitely her favorite surface. "It won't be easy but I like the challenge. It's going to be a beautiful moment." #IBI22

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Swiatek and Azarenka are tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. The Belarusian beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in their first-ever meeting at the 2020 US Open. The Pole avenged that defeat earlier this year in Adelaide with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -800 -5.5 (-155) Over 18.5 (-110) Victoria Azarenka +500 +5.5 (+110) Under 18.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Iga Swiatek in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

With the imperious form that Swiatek has shown of late, it's hard to bet against her. The Pole is hardly doing anything wrong at the moment.

The top seed struck 15 winners and broke her opponent seven times in her breezy second-round win in Rome on Wednesday. The surface gives the former French Open champion an extra edge, helping her time the ball well. Her brilliant movement and her ability to mix things up with dropshots and lobs should put her at an advantage against the 32-year-old Azarenka, for whom clay isn't her natural surface.

However, Swiatek needs to be careful about not conceding an early break of serve to the Belarusian. She did drop her serve twice against Ruse, which ultimately didn't have any effect on the rest of the match.

But against a quality returner like Azarenka, Swiatek's service woes could put her in real trouble, something she needs to avoid for a return to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan