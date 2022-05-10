Italian Open 2022 : Laslo Djere vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Fixture: Laslo Djere vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: 11 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €6,008,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Laslo Djere vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Wawrinka in action at the Italian Open

Laslo Djere will face off against Stan Wawrinka for a place in the third round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Djere made his breakthrough on the ATP tour in 2019 after winning his maiden title, an ATP 500 event in Rio in 2019 and the inaugural ATP 250 Fort Village Sardegna Open in 2020.

The Serb reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in a tight match 7-5,7-6. The World No. 59 also made Novak Djokovic work hard for victory in the second round at the Belgrade Open. An inspired Djere fought well before going down in 3 sets 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4).

He set up his encounter against Wawrinka in the second round of the Italian Open after beating Thanasi Kokkanikas and Hugo Dellien in straight sets in the qualifying rounds and winning against Borna Coric 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2 in the first round.

Stan Wawrinka has had to wait a long time to get his first victory in more than a year. He has struggled to get back into top form due to a foot injury that required two surgeries, rehab and training that saw the Swiss out of action for over a year. Taking a wildcard in the Marbella Challenger, the 37-year-old lost to Elias Ymer in straight sets.

The former World No. 3 was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Alexander Bublik on his return to the Monte-Carlo Masters. But he's off the mark this season after an impressive three-set victory over 14th seed Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.

Laslo Djere vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Djerer and Wawrinka have not played each other before, so their head-to-head is 0-0.

Laslo Dere vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Match odds Games Handicap Total games Laslo Dere -200 -2.5(-138) Under 22.5 (-130) Stan Wawrinka +182 +3.5(-130) Over 22.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from OddsChecker.

Laslo Djere vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Wawrinka's win over Opelka gives him a lot of confidence going into this match. His backhand has also looked punchy and reliable, which has always been his strong asset. He had eight aces to his name against Opelka and will want to finesse his all-round game and look to get back into top form.

Djere has been playing regularly on the ATP tour, has more match-practice and is ranked much higher than the Swiss at the moment. He's known for his defensive game and has an effective backhand too. He converted 5/8 break points he had in his last match and won 70% points on his first serve. While a tight encounter awaits, if Wawrinka doesn't falter on his serve or forehand, he should be able to win the match.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan