Italian Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina

Date: 11 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Fernandez at the 2022 Italian Open

2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with World No. 23 Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the 2022 Italian Open on Wednesday.

Fernandez arrived in Rome with just a solitary win under her belt on clay. After an opening-round exit from the Charleston Open, she defeated Andrea Petkovic in three sets at the Madrid Open. But she lost to Jil Teichmann in the second round in straight sets. The US Open finalist competed in doubles alongside Katerina Siniakova and lost in the second round.

At the Italian Open, Fernandez was up against 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. The Russian quickly claimed the opening set, but the teenager raised her level as the match progressed to prevail 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and make a winning debut in Rome.

wta @WTA







#IBI22 Fernandez fights back @leylahfernandez comes back from a set down to defeat Pavlyuchenkova 1-6, 6-2, 6-2! Fernandez fights back 👏🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez comes back from a set down to defeat Pavlyuchenkova 1-6, 6-2, 6-2!#IBI22 https://t.co/6HiKbhDXS3

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Italian Open

Daria Kasatkina commenced her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she lost in the second round to Ons Jabeur. She fared better at the Madrid Open, where she made it to the third round. The Russian started her campaign with a three-set win over Anna Bondar in the first round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



This is her 1st Top 10 win on clay since 2018 Roland Garros (d. Wozniacki).



#MMOPEN No.23 Daria Kasatkina earns her 2nd Top 5 win of the season, coming back to defeat Maria Sakkari 36 63 61. Defeated No.3 Muguruza earlier in the season in Sydney.This is her 1st Top 10 win on clay since 2018 Roland Garros (d. Wozniacki). No.23 Daria Kasatkina earns her 2nd Top 5 win of the season, coming back to defeat Maria Sakkari 36 63 61. Defeated No.3 Muguruza earlier in the season in Sydney. This is her 1st Top 10 win on clay since 2018 Roland Garros (d. Wozniacki). #MMOPEN https://t.co/cfeixs7Wyy

Kasatkina then defeated Maria Sakkari in three sets to score her second win over a top-five player this year. She fell to Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets after that. At the Italian Open, she defeated 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek in straight sets. She is yet to progress beyond the third round in Rome and will be eager to change that stat this time around.

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Leylah Fernandez +110 -1.5 (+225) Over 21.5 (-115) Daria Kasatkina -140 +1.5 (-350) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Kasatkina has more experience playing on clay compared to her opponent and as such will have a slight edge heading into this contest. Fernandez's fighting spirit, however, was on full display in her opener in Rome. The Canadian lost seven straight games at the start of her first-round match but dug deep to eke out a win.

Fernandez struck 30 winners compared to 23 unforced errors. Her forehand was particularly effective in helping her win points. The teenager's movement and defensive skills bode well for her on the red dirt.

Kasatkina is known for her crafty and patient style of play, but against Zidansek in the first round, she took an aggressive approach that yielded good dividends. She frequently attacked the Slovenian's backhand, which is her weaker wing. She also fared extremely well during return games, breaking her opponent's serve seven times during the match.

Kasatkina will need to employ a similarly proactive approach to stop Fernandez dictating proceedings with her powerful groundstrokes. An interesting stat heading into this encounter - the teenager is undefeated against Russian players at the WTA level.

Kasatkina's experience will definitely prove to be an asset, but Fernandez is a quick learner and has outsmarted more experienced opponents in the past. The Canadian is likely to withstand her opponent's challenge to progress further.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala