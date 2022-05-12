Italian Open 2022: Marcos Giron vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 12 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,415,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Marcos Giron vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Marcos Giron will square off against eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. With both players hitting form at the right time, this promises to be an interesting battle.

Marcos Giron has not yet announced his arrival in the top leagues with a big victory or a title run. The American's best performance so far this year has been a quarter-final appearance at Acapulco.

Giron is slowly finding his feet on tour and is improving with every game. Clay is not exactly his best surface but he has shown a lot of determination on it.

The World No. 60 won a couple of matches in the qualifiers to secure a main-draw berth in Rome this week. The American has managed to keep his impressive run going so far to make his first quarter-final at the Italian capital.

He fought back from a set down to win against Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round and then shocked 12th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-6(4).

Those wins would have given him great confidence ahead of his meeting with the eighth seed.

Auger-Aliassime in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has not exactly started the clay season the way he would have wanted to. He had a disappointing stint at the Monte-Carlo Masters, bowing out in the Round of 32.

However, the Canadian is slowly getting back to his best, making the quarterfinals of Barcelona, Estoril and Madrid. He picked up some important victories over Cristian Garin and Jannik Sinner in straight sets at the Madrid Masters last week before losing to Alexander Zverev.

At the Italian Open, the eighth seed ousted Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a marathon match 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 to start his campaign. Fokina gave it his all and tested him to the limit, but Auger-Aliassime had the answers to everything.

The World No. 9 will look to have the same attitude against Giron on Thursday.

Marcos Giron vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head against Giron 1-0. The Canadian beat Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Halle Open 6-3, 6-2.

Marcos Giron vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -425 -4.5(-138) Over 20.5 (-120) Marcos Giron +360 +6.5(-315) Under 20.5 (-104)

All odds sourced by Oddschecker

Marcos Giron vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

The Canadian is ranked inside the top 10 and is getting better with every game. Auger-Aliassime will look to return well against a good server like Giron. The American isn't expected to get much purchase from the surface, which would automatically tilt the balance towards the eighth seed.

If Auger-Aliassime can control the baseline rallies right from the start and can keep his unforced errors in check, it should be an easy win for him.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee