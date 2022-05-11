Italian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick 

Fixture: (3) Rafael Nadal vs John Isner

Date: 11 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €6,008,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 and Voot

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner preview

Rafael Nadal in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal will square off against John Isner in the second round at the Italian Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard has had his best ever start to the season.

After winning the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open, Nadal made the final at Indian Wells before losing to Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard subsequently pulled out of the Monte-Carlo masters and Barcelona Open due to a stress fracture in the ribs.

He finally began his claycourt season last week in Madrid and looked in decent shape, beating Miomir Kecamanovic 6-1, 7-6(4). however, he ran into a difficult opponent in David Goffin in the Round of 16. The Belgian pushed Nadal to the limit but couldn't get over the line. Nadal saved four match points before moving on to a quarter-final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

The young Spaniard played a near perfect first set against the 21 time Grand Slam champion, winning it 6-2. Nadal did strike back though, winning the next one 6-1. But Carlos Alcaraz is not one to lie down easily. The teenager regained his composure to win the deciding set 6-3 and beat Nadal for the first time in his career.

John Isner has had a decent claycourt season thus far. The American made it all the way to the final at the US Men's Clay Court Championships, before losing to his close friend Reilly Opelka in straight sets. He beat Steve Johnson, Frances Tiafoe and Cristian Garin en route to the final in Houston.

Isner then headed to the Madrid Open, where he got the better of Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in the first round. However, he was ousted by the in-form Cameron Norrie in a hard-fought three-setter.

Isner opened his campaign in Rome with a straight-sets win over Francisco Cerundolo.

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner head-to-head

The two players have clashed on eight occasions, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 7-1. Their last meeting came at the 2017 Beijing Open, where the Spaniard won 6-4, 7-6(0).

They have met four times on clay, with Nadal triumphing on every occasion. Isner did, however, push the Spaniard to five sets at the 2011 French Open. The American's only victory over Nadal came at the 2017 Laver Cup, where he won 7-5, 7-6(1).

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner odds

Player Name Match odds Games handicap Total games Rafael Nadal -909 -2.5(-480) Over 20.5(-175) John Isner -740 -5.5(-245) Under 20.5 ( +107)

(All odds are sourced by OddsChecker)

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner prediction

Rafael Nadal will head into this encounter as the overwhelming favorite. The Spaniard has won the Italian Open 10 times and as mentioned earlier, has never been beaten by Isner on clay.

But considering the American's giant serve, he can never be completely counted out. Isner served 13 aces against Cerundolo in the first round and didn't double fault even once. He also saved seven out of eight break points. He will have to put up similar or better numbers to stand any chance against the Spaniard.

Isner will look to finish points quickly as getting into baseline exchanges with Nadal is not likely to end well for the American. His best chance lies in playing offensively and not letting the defending champion settle into any kind of rhythm.

Nadal looked good in Madrid but will be desperate for more game time in his last tournament before Roland Garros. The World No. 4 will look to use his powerful forehand to work Isner around the court. Nadal will welcome the challenge of dealing with Isner's serve, although the slow nature of the courts in Rome shouldn't make it too difficult for him.

It is very difficult to see anyone other than Nadal taking the victory in this encounter and moving on in Rome.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets

