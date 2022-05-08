Italian Open 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs (14) Reilly Opelka

Date: 9 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,008,725.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Stan Wawrinka vs Reilly Opelka Preview

Stan Wawrinka will look to get a big win in Rome.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will face 14th seed Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.

The Swiss, who was out of action for several months, made his comeback at the ATP Challenger tournament in Marbella, losing to Elias Ymer in straight sets. Wawrinka's first tournament on the ATP tour since March 2021 was at the Monte Carlo Masters. The wildcard took the first set against Alexander Bublik but lost the next two to bow out.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis It's already over for Stan



For his great return on the tour in Monte-Carlo, Stan Wawrinka has managed to play 3 sets vs Alexander Bublik who finally took the win 3-6 7-5 6-2 It's already over for StanFor his great return on the tour in Monte-Carlo, Stan Wawrinka has managed to play 3 sets vs Alexander Bublik who finally took the win 3-6 7-5 6-2 https://t.co/Z44ETj162D

Opelka, meanwhile, has won 17 of his 25 matches this season, capturing titles in Dallas and Houston. The American started his 2022 campaign with a first-round exit at the Melbourne 250 tournament before losing to Andy Murray in the Sydney semifinals. He reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Denis Shapovalov.

The 24-year-old's first title of the season came at the Dallas Open, where he beat Jenson Brooksby in the final. He also reached the final at Delray Beach, racking up three three-set wins. However, Opelka lost to Cameron Norrie in the title match.

Opelka reached the last 16 at Indian Wells, losing to Rafael Nadal. He was then forced to retire due to injury in his second-round match against Francisco Cerundolo in Miami.

The American's second title of 2022 came at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he dropped only one set. However, Opelka lost his tournament opener at the BMW Open in Munich to Oscar Otte. Opelka entered the Madrid Open as the 15th seed but lost to Sebastian Korda in the first round.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Korda Keeps Killin' It



At this point, it's basically Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe battling out for the title of Best American (Man) on Clay.



Korda, for his part, knocks away another challenger to that thrown, defeating Reilly Opelka, 6-3, 7-5 to reach round 2 in Madrid. Korda Keeps Killin' ItAt this point, it's basically Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe battling out for the title of Best American (Man) on Clay.Korda, for his part, knocks away another challenger to that thrown, defeating Reilly Opelka, 6-3, 7-5 to reach round 2 in Madrid. https://t.co/zJFz4Ka2nH

Stan Wawrinka vs Reilly Opelka Head-to-Head

In their only previous meeting on tour, Opelka beat Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 in the second round at 2019 Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka vs Reilly Opelka Odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Reilly Opelka -300 -3.5 (-110) Stan Wawrinka +225 +3.5 (-125)

Stan Wawrinka vs Reilly Opelka Prediction

Reilly Opelka will enter as the favourite, given his higher ranking and the fact that Wawrinka is returning from injury and has not played many matches. However, the Swiss' experience cannot be written off, as he put in a tough fight against Bublik in Monte Carlo.

Opelka doesn't have a very good record on clay, winning only 12 of his 26 matches. However, he won a tournament on the surface in Houston. Opelka's serve has always been his most powerful weapon. The American has had only two matches this season where he served less than five aces. He will look to make the most of his service games agianst his Swiss opponent.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, has had a lot of success on clay, playing good tennis in Monte Carlo this year. His two-handed backhand is a formidable opponent, as he produces some stellar winners from that wing.

Wawrinka is not the player he once used to be, but he should put up a tough fight against Opelka. However, the American could prevail in three sets to progress to the next round.

Pick: Opelka to win in three sets.

Edited by Bhargav