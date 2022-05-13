Italian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (10) Jannik Sinner

Date: 13 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Match timing: Approx. 12.30 pm local time, 10.30 am GMT, 4 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to get his fourth victory over Jannik Sinner

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

The Greek has blown hot and cold this season. Tsitsipas started strongly, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Rotterdam Open. But he struggled for rhythm in the American hardcourt swing.

After suffering early exits in Indian Wells and Miami, the 23-year-old successfully defended his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. Tsitsipas then reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Greek went one better in Madrid, reaching the semifinals, where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev.

He has continued his good form at the Italian Open. He launched his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Grigor Dimitrov and then came from behind to beat Karen Khachanov and book his place in the quarterfinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in 3 sets vs Karen Khachanov to meet the winner of Krajinovic vs Sinner for a last 4 spot in Rome 4th quarter in a row on clayStefanos Tsitsipas advances in 3 sets vs Karen Khachanov to meet the winner of Krajinovic vs Sinner for a last 4 spot in Rome 4th quarter in a row on clay 💪Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in 3 sets vs Karen Khachanov to meet the winner of Krajinovic vs Sinner for a last 4 spot in Rome https://t.co/LSOdib0KDy

Sinner also started the season well by winning all of his singles matches at the ATP Cup. He followed this up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After pulling out of his last-16 match in Indian Wells against Nick Kyrgios due to illness, Sinner made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters but was forced to withdraw due to foot blisters.

The Italian also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost a grueling encounter against Alexander Zverev. He reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open before being comprehensively beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Playing in front of his home fans in Rome, Sinner crushed Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open. The 20-year-old then overcame fellow Italian Fabio Fognini in three sets to reach the last 16. He beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to seal his spot in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

This will be the fifth meeting between Tsitsipas and Sinner, with the Greek leading the head-to-head 3-1. The first encounter between the two took place in the second round of the Italian Open in 2019, with the Greek winning 6-3, 6-2. Sinner exacted revenge by beating Tsitsipas at the very same stage the following year.

Tsitsipas regained the lead in the head-to-head by beating the Italian in the semifinals of last year's Barcelona Open before triumphing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Tsitsipas has developed into one of the finest claycourt players of his generation in recent years. The Greek has won 35 out of 42 matches on the surface since the start of 2021, while Sinner has managed just 18 out of 26 in the same timeframe.

Both players like to dictate play from the baseline, but one of them will have to be content with a more reactive approach on Friday. That player may well be Tsitsipas, who has incorporated the slice and drop shot into his game of late. The Greek also possesses a powerful serve and his forehand is among the best in the business.

Sinner, on his part, must find a way to control the points without overpressing. The Italian has the tendency to spray errors and against a player of Tsitsipas' ability, that would be a recipe for disaster.

Sinner has the game to challenge Tsitsipas but the Greek should have enough in the tank to thwart the young Italian and advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram