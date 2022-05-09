Italian Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: 9 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic preview

16th seed Victoria Azarenka will square off against Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.

The Belarusian started the season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 before losing to Iga Swiatek. She got to the fourth round of the Australian Open but was comprehensively beaten by Barbora Krejcikova.

The former World No. 1 then suffered an opening-round exit in Dubai at the hands of Veronika Kudermetova. Azarenka reached the second round of the Qatar Open but withdrew due to injury.

The Belarusian's season didn't get any better in the US as she suffered third-round exits at Indian Wells and Miami. After a break, Azarenka competed at the Madrid Open as the 15th seed and started with a win over Golubic in straight sets. She fought back from a set down to beat Tamara Zidansek 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 and book her place in the last 16. But Amanda Anisimova ended the Belarusian's campaign in straight sets.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Crushing It on Clay!



Amanda Anisimova keeps her hot streak alive in Madrid, rallying past Petra Martic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the round of 16.



We've always been upfront about our Amanda standom and always root for Azarenka, so you KNOW we're excited for their clash in round 3! Crushing It on Clay!Amanda Anisimova keeps her hot streak alive in Madrid, rallying past Petra Martic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the round of 16.We've always been upfront about our Amanda standom and always root for Azarenka, so you KNOW we're excited for their clash in round 3! https://t.co/yplcvJ331U

Victorija Golubic started the season with first-round exits at the Adelaide International 2 and the Australian Open. After failing to qualify for the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Swiss reached the second round of the Qatar Open where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. The 29-year-old was seeded third at the Lyon Open but lost to Vitalia Diatchenko in the last 16.

Golubic's best run of the season came at Indian Wells, where she reached the Round of 16 with wins over Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini. However, she was beaten by 17th seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets. The Swiss reached the second round of the Miami Open but was trounced yet again by Swiatek.

Golubic then endured opening-round exits at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the Madrid Open.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 15th seed defeated Victorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6, 6-3



Mutual Madrid| Twitter



#VictoriaAzarenka #ViktorijaGolubic #Tennis #Madrid 2-time finalist Victoria Azarenka has booked her place in the second round of Madrid Open for the ninth appearance in a rowThe 15th seed defeated Victorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6, 6-3Mutual Madrid| Twitter 2-time finalist Victoria Azarenka has booked her place in the second round of Madrid Open for the ninth appearance in a row 💪The 15th seed defeated Victorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-6, 6-3 🔥📷 Mutual Madrid| Twitter#VictoriaAzarenka #ViktorijaGolubic #Tennis #Madrid https://t.co/7dm80KoKje

Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Azarenka leads Golubic 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair met a few days ago in the first round of the Madrid Open, with the Belarusian winning 7-6(5), 6-3.

The winner of the match will face either Camila Osorio or Lucia Bronzetti in the second round of the Italian Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(Over and Under) Victoria Azarenka -333 -4.5 (-120) Over 20.5 (-110) Viktorija Golubic +250 +4.5 (-108) Under 20.5 (-125)

Victoria Azarenka vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Azarenka will enter the match as the heavy favorite. The Belarusian has won 10 out of 17 matches this season compared to Golubic's five out of 13.

Azarenka has a decent claycourt record, with 102 wins out of 151 matches. She has made the quarterfinals in her last two appearances at the Italian Open.

The former World No. 1 will look to attack from the get-go, making the most out of her powerful backhand. She is also an excellent counterpuncher, which could come in handy if Golubic opts for a more aggressive approach.

The Swiss has a solid baseline game, along with the ability to vary the pace with slices and drop shots. But she will have to be at her absolute best to stand any chance against Azarenka and hope the former World No. 1 is off her game.

Azarenka beat Golubic in Madrid and should be able to repeat the feat in Rome.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.

